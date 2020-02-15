Hundreds of students engaged in “Battle for Bottom of Bascom,” an epic snowball fight held on the lower half of Bascom Hill on Feb. 15. This is the 11th anniversary of the spirited annual battle that pits members of the Lakeshore residence halls against those from the Southeast residence halls. The Lakeshore team once again claimed victory.



1 This telephoto-lens view is from the roof of the Mosse Humanities Building. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 This shield is not as official as it looks, but it worked. Photo by Brian Huynh

3 The footing wasn't always the greatest. Photo by Brian Huynh

4 Protective eyewear is an advantage. Photo by Brian Huynh

5 Extra points for form. Photo by Brian Huynh

6 If the snow wouldn't pack, flinging was another option. Photo by Brian Huynh

7 Visibility down to about zero. Photo by Brian Huynh

8 Dressed in cow costumes, members of the Southeast residence halls refused to concede. Photo by Brian Huynh

9 Members of the Lakeshore residence halls claim victory. Photo by Brian Huynh