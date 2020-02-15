Photo gallery A snowball’s chance
Hundreds of students engaged in “Battle for Bottom of Bascom,” an epic snowball fight held on the lower half of Bascom Hill on Feb. 15. This is the 11th anniversary of the spirited annual battle that pits members of the Lakeshore residence halls against those from the Southeast residence halls. The Lakeshore team once again claimed victory.
This telephoto-lens view is from the roof of the Mosse Humanities Building.
This shield is not as official as it looks, but it worked.
The footing wasn't always the greatest.
Protective eyewear is an advantage.
Extra points for form.
If the snow wouldn't pack, flinging was another option.
Visibility down to about zero.
Dressed in cow costumes, members of the Southeast residence halls refused to concede.
Members of the Lakeshore residence halls claim victory.
Tags: recent sightings