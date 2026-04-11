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Wisconsin players in red gather and hug each other in defeat.

A proud day to be a Badger, even in defeat

The young team proved they’ll be a force to reckon with for years to come. 

​By Kristina LeVan
​Photos by Althea Dotzour, Nolan Kromke, Jeff Miller and David Stluka

If there was ever a season that captured the resilience and promise of a team, the 2025-26 Badger men’s hockey season was it. The team may have fallen just short of their 10th NCAA title on Saturday, but they proved (not unlike their animal moniker) to be relentless and hungry, taking down higher ranked schools as they battled their way to the Frozen Four — a first for each player on the team — and on to the championship game against the University of Denver.

In fact, many wouldn’t have chosen the Badgers as a top contender for the NCAA championship at all when the draw was first announced in March. In January, they had clocked six consecutive losses and then dropped their very first matchup of the Big Ten Tournament. What could have defined the trajectory of their season instead became a turning point for the team. According to Coach Mike Hastings, these notable losses prepared them to take on the challenges that come with a championship run.

And run they did.

The Badgers kicked off the NCAA tournament with a 5-1 takedown of Dartmouth followed by a thrilling overtime win against top-seeded Michigan State. Then came their dominating performance against North Dakota in the Frozen Four to secure their spot in the final for the first time since 2010.

Saturday’s game against the Denver Pioneers displayed the young team’s powerful, unrelenting style. The Badgers kept the Denver goalie busy from the start and never let up, racking up 30 shots on goal throughout the game. The early lead came in the first period when freshman forward Vasily Zelenov, with an assist from Westen Knox and Adam Pietila, scored to put the Badgers up 1–0.

Despite near-contestant pressure from the Badgers, the equalizing goal came at 12:29 in the third when the Pioneers finally got one past freshman goalie Daniel Hauser, who proved to be a standout during this year’s tournament. With just over six minutes left in the game, Denver scored what would be the championship-winning goal and the end of the Badger’s hard-fought season.

Even in defeat, the UW men’s hockey team has given Wisconsin fans across the county something to cheer about. And we can’t wait to do it all over again next season.

A man wearing black track suits give high fives as they walk through a crowd of cheering UW fans. Behind them is a grand stand with the words Wisconsin Badgers and the Las Vegas skyline.
Fans greet Freshman Forward Blake Montgomery on his way into T-Mobile arena.   Photo: David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Two Wisconsin fans wearing UW–Madison T-shirts stand outdoors on either side of Bucky Badger. Both fans are smiling and Bucky is pointing directly to the camera.
If you want to be a Badger, just come along with Bucky to the National Championship Pep Rally. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
A crowd of people wearing red and white gather on a patio outside a low brick building on a sunny day. They're dancing with Bucky Badger while a member of the UW marching band plays the tuba.
Wisconsin fans fill the pep rally with Badger spirit.
Seen from above, a line of hockey players wearing red UW–Madison uniforms stand at center ice for the national anthem.
A wide view of a crowd-filled hockey arena with the lights dimmed while players begin to skate onto the ice. Projected on the ice are UW–Madison's W logo and the words Wisconsin Badgers.
Home of Vegas Golden Knights, on Saturday T-Mobile Arena was bathed in Badger Red as the team was announced. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
Six Denver players wearing white try to defend their goal against one Wisconsin player in red. Wisconsin's player has the pick and is looking to pass to a teammate.
The Badgers piled the pressure on the Denver Pioneer’s net throughout the first period. Photo: Nolan Kromke/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin fans in red and white stand and cheer as they look through the glass to watch a Wisconsin player in red skate by.

From the Kohl Center to T-Mobile Arena, Badger fans know how to get loud!

Wisconsin player 94 leans forward after taking a shot on Denver's goal. Two Denver players watch behind him.

A Russian Rocket from Freshman Forward Vasily Zelenov, with an assist from Westen Knox and Adam Pietila, gets the Badgers the first goal of the game.

Three Wisconsin players celebrate a goal. One player drops to one knee and throws his arms in the air. On the other side of the protective glass, Wisconsin fans celebrate.

The Badgers celebrate Zelenov’s first-period goal.

Looking out at the ice rink from the back of the stadium, a sea of Wisconsin fans in red and white stand with their hands raised in excitement.
Fans get on their feet during an exciting first period that saw constant pressure from the Badgers. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
A man wearing a suit speaks to players in the box as they look out on the ice to watch the game.
Coach Hasting keeps his team pumped up during the scoreless second period. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
A group of Wisconsin players stand in the box on the side of the rink watching the game.
The Badgers are out of their seats as the team continues to put pressure on Denver Pioneer Johnny Hicks. UW would have 11 shots on goal in the second period.   Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
A crowd has gathered to watch the game on a huge screen in a two-tiered music hall.
Can you hear the cheers from The Sett? Badger fans gather at Union South for a viewing party in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
In the stands, Badger fans show surprise and disappointment on their faces.
Fans hold out hope till the last second. The Badgers fought to the end but couldn’t come back from Denver’s second goal.  Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison
Wisconsin players in red gather and hug each other in defeat.
After exceeding expectation during the NCAA tournament, the team embraces the hard-fought championship match. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison

Tags: recent sightings, student life, UW Athletics

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