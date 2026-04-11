A proud day to be a Badger, even in defeat
The young team proved they’ll be a force to reckon with for years to come.
If there was ever a season that captured the resilience and promise of a team, the 2025-26 Badger men’s hockey season was it. The team may have fallen just short of their 10th NCAA title on Saturday, but they proved (not unlike their animal moniker) to be relentless and hungry, taking down higher ranked schools as they battled their way to the Frozen Four — a first for each player on the team — and on to the championship game against the University of Denver.
In fact, many wouldn’t have chosen the Badgers as a top contender for the NCAA championship at all when the draw was first announced in March. In January, they had clocked six consecutive losses and then dropped their very first matchup of the Big Ten Tournament. What could have defined the trajectory of their season instead became a turning point for the team. According to Coach Mike Hastings, these notable losses prepared them to take on the challenges that come with a championship run.
And run they did.
The Badgers kicked off the NCAA tournament with a 5-1 takedown of Dartmouth followed by a thrilling overtime win against top-seeded Michigan State. Then came their dominating performance against North Dakota in the Frozen Four to secure their spot in the final for the first time since 2010.
Saturday’s game against the Denver Pioneers displayed the young team’s powerful, unrelenting style. The Badgers kept the Denver goalie busy from the start and never let up, racking up 30 shots on goal throughout the game. The early lead came in the first period when freshman forward Vasily Zelenov, with an assist from Westen Knox and Adam Pietila, scored to put the Badgers up 1–0.
Despite near-contestant pressure from the Badgers, the equalizing goal came at 12:29 in the third when the Pioneers finally got one past freshman goalie Daniel Hauser, who proved to be a standout during this year’s tournament. With just over six minutes left in the game, Denver scored what would be the championship-winning goal and the end of the Badger’s hard-fought season.
Even in defeat, the UW men’s hockey team has given Wisconsin fans across the county something to cheer about. And we can’t wait to do it all over again next season.
From the Kohl Center to T-Mobile Arena, Badger fans know how to get loud!
A Russian Rocket from Freshman Forward Vasily Zelenov, with an assist from Westen Knox and Adam Pietila, gets the Badgers the first goal of the game.
The Badgers celebrate Zelenov’s first-period goal.