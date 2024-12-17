Photo gallery A furry, heart-warming study break
The temperatures were in the single digits outside, but five therapy dogs warmed the hands and hearts of UW–Madison students who flocked to the Chazen Art Museum for a study day event on Thursday, Dec. 12. Millie, Luna, April, Willy and Jessie of Dogs on Call seemed to enjoy cuddly break from studying as much as the students.
“It’s such a comfortable space,” said UW senior Lucy Sloane-Spice. “It’s nice cause they bring such a calm energy. It reminds me of being at home with my dog.”
Besides the dogs, the event offered students a breakfast and coffee bar and a quiet study space surrounded by artwork, said Jamie Prey, the Chazen’s events coordinator.
Jessie, a therapy dog with Dogs on Call, sits with freshman Annabel Nelson.
José Franqui and Grace Pietruszka, staff members at the Chazen Muesum of Art, meet Luna up close.
Luna and her easygoing temperament were popular with the students.
Luna, a 5-year-old Great Pyrenees who was rescued, is great with kids.
Millie, a 4-year-old black Labrador retriever, greeted students. Her owner, Todd Trampe, gave out trading cards with Millie's information on them.
Two-year-old Willy, a small Münsterländer, was sleepy from a long night at another university event, and students gently petted him to sleep multiple times. Willy is owned by UW English professor Anja Wanner.
Students Jordana Reisberg (left), Catie Stumpf (middle), and Nicole Seuls meet Willy. Willy didn't pass his first trraining exam but he kept at it, his owner said.
Students take a break from studying to meet dogs from Dogs on Call.
