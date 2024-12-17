The temperatures were in the single digits outside, but five therapy dogs warmed the hands and hearts of UW–Madison students who flocked to the Chazen Art Museum for a study day event on Thursday, Dec. 12. Millie, Luna, April, Willy and Jessie of Dogs on Call seemed to enjoy cuddly break from studying as much as the students.

“It’s such a comfortable space,” said UW senior Lucy Sloane-Spice. “It’s nice cause they bring such a calm energy. It reminds me of being at home with my dog.”

Besides the dogs, the event offered students a breakfast and coffee bar and a quiet study space surrounded by artwork, said Jamie Prey, the Chazen’s events coordinator.