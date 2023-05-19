On Thursday, May 18, members of the University of Wisconsin–Madison community gathered in Memorial Union’s Great Hall to bid a fond farewell to Provost Karl Scholz. On July 1, Scholz will become the next president of the University of Oregon.

Scholz will depart UW–Madison with a 35-year legacy of scholarship and service. He formerly directed UW’s Institute for Research on Poverty while on the Economics Department faculty and later, as dean of the College of Letters & Science, he launched SuccessWorks to help students identify career paths early. Scholz became UW–Madison provost in August 2019, and while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, he also helped create the Center for Teaching, Learning and Mentoring, which will further enhance instruction across campus.

Friends and colleagues took turns reminiscing about Scholz’s tenure at UW and wishing him well, including Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, Interim Provost Eric Wilcots, Dean of the School of Education Diana Hess, Chazen Museum of Art Director Amy Gilman and Wisconsin Foundation CEO Mike Knetter.

“I would love to meet this person everyone is talking about!” remarked Scholz as the reception wound to a close. “I will always be a Badger, so On, Wisconsin!”