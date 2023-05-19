Photo gallery A fond farewell for Provost Scholz
On Thursday, May 18, members of the University of Wisconsin–Madison community gathered in Memorial Union’s Great Hall to bid a fond farewell to Provost Karl Scholz. On July 1, Scholz will become the next president of the University of Oregon.
Scholz will depart UW–Madison with a 35-year legacy of scholarship and service. He formerly directed UW’s Institute for Research on Poverty while on the Economics Department faculty and later, as dean of the College of Letters & Science, he launched SuccessWorks to help students identify career paths early. Scholz became UW–Madison provost in August 2019, and while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, he also helped create the Center for Teaching, Learning and Mentoring, which will further enhance instruction across campus.
Friends and colleagues took turns reminiscing about Scholz’s tenure at UW and wishing him well, including Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, Interim Provost Eric Wilcots, Dean of the School of Education Diana Hess, Chazen Museum of Art Director Amy Gilman and Wisconsin Foundation CEO Mike Knetter.
“I would love to meet this person everyone is talking about!” remarked Scholz as the reception wound to a close. “I will always be a Badger, so On, Wisconsin!”
“The German chocolate cake is AWESOME,” said Scholz at the start of his Farewell Reception.
Provost Karl Scholz and his wife, Melissa Scholz, attended the reception together.
Members of the UW community gathered to say farewell, including, from left, Jennifer Noyes, interim chief of staff and vice provost, Dean Diana Hess and Argyle Wade, chief of staff to the vice chancellor for Student Affairs.
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin thanked Scholz for his legacy of service to UW.
Provost Karl Scholz asked his daughter Karly to stand up and receive applause as well.
At left, Kacie Lucchini Butcher, director of the Rebecca M. Blank Center for Campus History, speaks with Provost Scholz and other guests.
At left, Amy Gilman, director of the Chazen Museum of Art, embraces Scholz after giving remarks.
