Students and other members of the UW–Madison community enjoyed free cake and ice cream on Monday in celebration of its 175th Founders’ Day. On Feb. 5, 1849, 20 students gathered in UW’s temporary quarters near the capitol to take the first classes. The treats were offered in Memorial Union and in University Housing dining halls. To mark its 175th anniversary, the UW is hosting events on campus and across the state through May 2024.



1 Jeff Messer (left), a third-year political science major, and Gavin Escott, a third-year political science and Chinese major, toast to the university’s 175th anniversary in Tripp Commons. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

2 Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin scoops ice cream for students in the Gordon Dining & Event Center. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

3 From left to right, Wenjuan Xie, Xiaocheng Sun and Jingxing Xu are excited about the cake and ice cream. Wenjuan Xie is a visiting scholar from China participating in a one-year program at UW–Madison. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

4 First-year graduate students (from left to right) Shantanu Vichare, Hemanth Nakshatri, and Siva Adithya talk at a table and enjoy ice cream and cake at Tripp Commons in Memorial Union. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

5 Tripp Commons in Memorial Union is all decked out for the 175th anniversary of UW's first class. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

6 Freshman Charlie Keith takes a photo with Bucky Badger at Gordon Dining & Event Center during the celebration. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

7 From left to right, first-year students Jayda Lee, Angelina Xiong and Jennifer Tran pose for a photo with Bucky Badger at Gordon. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram