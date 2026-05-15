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A campus farewell for Jennifer Mnookin

Faculty, staff and students joined the send-off event, where UW leaders shared their heartfelt well-wishes for the university’s 30th chancellor.

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A farewell event at the Memorial Union marked a series of “lasts” for Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin. One last afternoon among brightly colored Terrace chairs. One last marching band pep rally with Bucky Badger. One last “Varsity” sing-along.

Mnookin, who has led the University of Wisconsin–Madison for the past four years, will soon take over as Columbia University’s next president. Faculty, staff and students were invited to her send-off with complimentary popcorn, ice cream (Mnookie Dough flavor, of course) and music. In addition to a display of quintessential UW experiences, campus leaders joined the celebration to share their well-wishes and remind Chancellor Mnookin that she will always have a place at the university, because once a Badger, always a Badger.