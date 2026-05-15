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A campus farewell for Jennifer Mnookin

Faculty, staff and students joined the send-off event, where UW leaders shared their heartfelt well-wishes for the university’s 30th chancellor.

A farewell event at the Memorial Union marked a series of “lasts” for Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin. One last afternoon among brightly colored Terrace chairs. One last marching band pep rally with Bucky Badger. One last “Varsity” sing-along.

Mnookin, who has led the University of Wisconsin–Madison for the past four years, will soon take over as Columbia University’s next president. Faculty, staff and students were invited to her send-off with complimentary popcorn, ice cream (Mnookie Dough flavor, of course) and music. In addition to a display of quintessential UW experiences, campus leaders joined the celebration to share their well-wishes and remind Chancellor Mnookin that she will always have a place at the university, because once a Badger, always a Badger.

A close up photos shows the line of UW marching band members playing their instruments against the backdrop of Terrace chairs and Lake Mendota.
Against the backdrop of a nearly perfect spring day, the UW Marching Band rolled out their Fifth Quarter classics to kick off the farewell event honoring Chancellor Mnookin. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
Guests stand in front of a large TV screen that displays a rotating gallery of photos of Chancellor Mnookin during her tenure at UW–Madison.
A slideshow featured some of the highlights of Chancellor Mnookin’s time at UW, such as this image of Mnookin and husband Joshua Foa Dienstag posing with members of the UW Spirit Squad during a Halloween trick-or-treat event at Olin House. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
Mascot Bucky Badger interacts with a group of event guests seated in Terrace chairs.
Is it really a party without Bucky? The beloved mascot showed up to interact with guests and give his own special goodbye to the chancellor. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
A sign shows the three options of free ice cream available for event attendees. One flavor includes Mnookie Dough, which was made in honor of Chancellor Mnookin.
Guests enjoy cups of Babcock Dairy ice cream, including Mnookie Dough, a flavor that was officially launched at Chancellor Mnookin’s Investiture celebration in April 2023. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
Bogost stands on a stage next to Bucky Badger as she speaks to the crowd through a standing microphone. Behind her the UW marching bands stands in a line with their instruments.
Backed by members of the UW Marching Band and Bucky Badger, Regent President Amy Bogost makes introductory remarks and shares a heartfelt thank-you to Chancellor Mnookin. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
Mnookin holds her hands over her heart in a gesture of a appreciation to Zumbrunnen and the crowd. Next to her is a red Terrace chair with a large bow that was gifted to her as a goodbye present.
“I don’t think anyone really leaves this university behind,” said Provost John Zumbrunnen as he presented the chancellor with a parting gift of a red Terrace chair. Mnookin noted in return: “This means I’m taking part of the Terrace with me, and that means the world to me.” Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
Mnookin, wearing a red dress, and Foa Dienstag, wearing a red UW Badger baseball hat, casually chat with event guests on the Memorial Union Terrace.
Chancellor Mnookin (right of center) and her husband, Professor Joshua Foa Dienstag (left of center), speak with guests who joined the celebration. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
Mnookin, wearing a red dress in honor of the Wisconsin Badgers, links arms and poses for a picture with event guests.
Chancellor Mnookin (second from left) poses with guests who came to share their thanks and best wishes. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison

Tags: chancellor, events, recent sightings

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