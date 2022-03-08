War in Ukraine draws concern, action on campus

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month, the campus community is expressing its support for Ukrainian students and all those affected by the conflict.

“As we follow the grim news in Ukraine, our thoughts are with our Ukrainian students and all those in harm’s way,” wrote Chancellor Blank on her Twitter account following the start of the invasion. “We hope for peace in the region and for diplomacy and democracy to prevail.”

UW–Madison has reached out to its Ukrainian and Russian students on campus to offer support. Currently, no study abroad students are in either country.

Although campus is heading into spring recess on March 11, several events and activities are planned in the coming days. Among those scheduled:

“Crisis at The Brink: The Ukraine-Russia Conflict”, March 9, from 6-7:30 p.m., Ingraham Hall, Room 19. The Alexander Hamilton Society at UW–Madison, a nonpartisan student organization, will host a panel discussion for all UW faculty, students and staff. Panelists will include: Jeffrey Gedmin, co-founder and editor-in-chief of American Purpose; UW–Madison political science professor Yoshiko Herrera, an expert on politics in Russia and other post-Soviet states; and UW–Madison political science professor Jessica Weeks, the H. Douglas Weaver Chair in Diplomacy and International Relations. The event is co-sponsored by the Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia (CREECA).

Charity Bake Sale, March 26, 10 a.m.– 3 p.m., Goodman Community Center, 214 Waubesa Street, Madison. Organized by UW–Madison postdoctoral researcher Una Baker, the sale will benefit local nonprofits operating in Ukraine. Contact Baker at ubaker@wisc.edu to have your name added to the list of charity bakers.

On campus and in the broader community, faculty, staff and students have gathered to voice opposition to the conflict and to share the larger context.

UW–Madison offers all members of the campus community resources to support their general well-being and mental health. That can be especially important during times of immense uncertainty and suffering in the world.

Students can find many kinds of support through the Dean of Students Office and a variety of mental health resources through University Health Services. Employees can access resources through the Employee Assistance Office.