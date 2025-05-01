44 faculty honored with Vilas professorships and awards

Extraordinary members of the University of Wisconsin–Madison faculty and staff have been honored during the last year with awards supported by the estate of professor, U.S. Senator and UW Regent William F. Vilas (1840-1908).

Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professorship

Sixteen professors were named to Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professorships, an award recognizing distinguished scholarship as well as standout efforts in teaching and service. The professorship provides five years of flexible funding — two-thirds of which is provided by the Office of the Provost through the generosity of the Vilas trustees and one-third provided by the school or college whose dean nominated the winner.

The recipients are:

Helen Blackwell, Chemistry

Julie Chen, Art

Azadeh Davoodi, Electrical & Computer Engineering

Ankur Desai, Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences

Felix Elwert, Sociology

Anthony Garcia-Prats, Pediatrics

Carl Grant, Curriculum and Instruction

Sigan Hartley, Human Development & Family Studies

Greg Nemet, La Follette School of Public Affairs

Rajiv Rao, Spanish & Portuguese

Kumar Sridharan, Nuclear Engineering & Engineering Physics

Pallavi Tiwari, Radiology

Beth Weaver, Cell and Regenerative Biology

Claire Wendland, Anthropology

Xinyu Zhao, Neuroscience

Xiaojin (Jerry) Zhu, Computer Sciences

Vilas Early-Career Investigator Award

Twelve professors received Vilas Faculty Early Career Investigator Awards, recognizing research and teaching excellence in faculty who are relatively early in their careers. The award provides flexible research funding for three years.

The recipients are:

Kaiping Chen, Life Sciences Communication

Hilary Dugan, Integrative Biology

Dominic Groß, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Tomiko Jones, Art

Luca Mastropasqua, Mechanical Engineering

Peter McDonald, Curriculum and Instruction

Natascha Merten, Population Health Sciences

Lauren Schmitz, La Follette School of Public Affairs

Reid Van Lehn, Chemical & Biological Engineering

Aja Watkins, Philosophy

Filiz Yesilkoy, Biomedical Engineering

Zhou Zhang, Biological Systems Engineering

Vilas Mid-Career Investigator Award

Fourteen professors received Vilas Faculty Mid-Career Investigator Awards, recognizing research and teaching excellence. The award provides flexible research funding for three years.

The recipients are:

Stephanie Budge, Counseling Psychology

Michael Cardiff, Geoscience

Tessa Conroy, Agricultural & Applied Economics

Jenny Higgins, Obstetrics and Gynecology

Jiaoyang Jiang, Pharmaceutical Sciences

Michael Massoglia, Sociology

Muhammed Murtaza, Surgery

Andrew Quanbeck, Family Medicine and Community Health

Susan Ridgely, Religious Studies Program

David Rothamer, Mechanical Engineering

Prashant Sharma, Integrative Biology

Christy Tremonti, Astronomy

Michael Xenos, Life Sciences Communication

Wei Xu, Oncology

Vilas Researcher Award

Two members of the academic staff who are principal investigators received Vilas Researcher Awards in recognition of new and ongoing research of the highest quality and significance. The award provides research funding over two years.

The recipients are: