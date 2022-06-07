32 faculty honored with Vilas professorships and awards
Extraordinary members of the University of Wisconsin–Madison faculty have been honored during the last year with awards supported by the estate of professor, U.S. senator and UW Regent William F. Vilas (1840-1908).
Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professorships
Seventeen professors were named to Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professorships, an award recognizing distinguished scholarship as well as standout efforts in teaching and service. The professorship provides five years of flexible funding — two-thirds of which is provided by the Office of the Provost through the generosity of the Vilas trustees and one-third provided by the school or college whose dean nominated the winner.
The recipients are:
Remzi Arpaci-Dusseau, Computer Sciences
Alex Dressler, Classical and Ancient Near Eastern Studies
Emily Fletcher, Philosophy
Jason Fletcher, La Follette School of Public Affairs
John Hitchcock, Art
Baron Kelly, Liberal Arts and Applied Studies and Theatre and Drama
Irena Knezevic, Electrical and Computer Engineering
Erika Marín-Spiotta, Geography
Shigeki Miyamoto, Oncology
Mario Ortiz-Robles, English
Xuejun Pan, Biological Systems Engineering
Jonathan Patz, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and Population Health Sciences
John Rudolph, Curriculum and Instruction
David C. Schwartz, Genetics and Chemistry
Weiping Tang, Pharmaceutical Sciences
Thad Walker, Physics
Rebekah Willett, Information School
Vilas Faculty Mid-Career Investigator Awards
Nine professors received Vilas Faculty Mid-Career Investigator Awards, recognizing research and teaching excellence. The award provides flexible research funding for three years.
The recipients are:
Hanna Vandegrift Eldridge, German, Nordic, Slavic+
Hiroshi Maeda, Botany
Greg Nemet, La Follette School of Public Affairs
Kristin Shutts, Psychology
Anjon Audhya , Biomolecular Chemistry
Warren Rose, Pharmacy Practice
Damon Smith, Plant Pathology
Vlad Dima, African Cultural Studies
Carey E. Gleason, Geriatrics and Gerontology
Vilas Faculty Early Career Investigator Awards
Six professors received Vilas Faculty Early Career Investigator Awards, recognizing research and teaching excellence in faculty who are relatively early in their careers. The award provides flexible research funding for three years.
The recipients are:
Adrien Couet, Engineering Physics
Laila Amine, English
Hung Vinh Tran, Mathematics
Dan Ludois, Electrical and Computer Engineering
Leslie Smith III, Art
Jingyi Huang, Soil Science
