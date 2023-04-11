32 faculty honored with Vilas professorships and awards

Extraordinary members of the University of Wisconsin–Madison faculty have been honored during the last year with awards supported by the estate of professor, U.S. Senator and UW Regent William F. Vilas (1840-1908).

Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professorships

Thirteen professors were named to Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professorships, an award recognizing distinguished scholarship as well as standout efforts in teaching and service. The professorship provides five years of flexible funding — two-thirds of which is provided by the Office of the Provost through the generosity of the Vilas trustees and one-third provided by the school or college whose dean nominated the winner.

The new Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professors are:

Heidi Brown, Obstetrics and Gynecology

Natalia de Leon, Argonomy

Theresa Delgadillo, English and Chican@ & Latin@ Studies

Steven Deller, Agriculture and Applied Economics

Ying Ge, Cell and Regenerative Biology

Armando Ibarra, School for Workers

Sterling Johnson, Medicine

Pamela Kreeger, Biomedical Engineering

Kris Olds, Geography

Brian Pfleger, Chemical and Biological Engineering

Douglas Rosenberg, Art

David Schwartz, Law

Tehshik Yoon, Chemistry

Vilas Faculty Early Career Investigator Awards

Ten professors received Vilas Faculty Early Career Investigator Awards, recognizing research and teaching excellence in faculty who are relatively early in their careers. The award provides flexible research funding for three years.

The recipients are:

Ángel Adames-Corraliza, Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences

Karthik Anantharaman, Bacteriology

Anita Bhattacharyya, Cell and Regenerative Biology

Ainehi Edoro, English

Aviad Hai, Biomedical Engineering

Diego Hernando, Radiology and Medical Physics

Ran Liu, Educational Policy Studies

Jennifer Nelson, Art History

Cody Wenthur, Pharmacy Practice and Translational Research

Lucas Zoet, Geoscience

Vilas Faculty Mid-Career Investigator Awards

Nine professors received Vilas Faculty Mid-Career Investigator Awards, recognizing research and teaching excellence. The award provides flexible research funding for three years.

The recipients are: