Photo gallery 2nd- and 3rd-shift employees recognized for work

April 11, 2024

A late-night event at Varsity Hall in Union South recognized all the 2nd- and 3rd-shift employees at UW–Madison who ensure campus operations run smoothly, as part of the year long celebration of UW’s 175th anniversary. Guests enjoyed a dinner buffet, socialized with colleagues and took photos with Bucky.

A group of people sitting at a table pose.

Members of the Wisconsin Union custodial team pose for a photo. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A man speaks to a crowd of people as a translator signs the words.

Rob Cramer, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration, speaks to the crowd, and Valentina Marulanda translates his words into Spanish. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A woman gestures as she speaks at a podium.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin speaks in both English and Spanish to a crowd of 2nd- and 3rd-shift employees. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

People sitting at a table hold up coffee mugs.

A group of 2nd-shift custodians pose with their 175th anniversary mugs. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A man high-fives a person in a Bucky Badger costume.

Tony Vally, a custodian at Jorns Hall, high fives Bucky Badger. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A man sitting at a table waves to the crowd.

Jay Rothman, President of the Universities of Wisconsin, waves as he is announced at the event. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A woman sitting at a table poses with Bucky Badger.

Maribel Teapila takes a photo with Bucky and a 175th Anniversary mug. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A person dressed as Bucky Badger sits at a table with a group of other people.

Bucky sits with a table of employees. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A person poses for a photo with Bucky.

Amal Yamvio takes a photo with Bucky at the 2nd- and 3rd-shift employee recognition event. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A person poses for a photo with Bucky Badger.

Dawn Viers, UW Police Department dispatch supervisor, takes a photo with Bucky Badger. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

People holding plates of food stand and talk while eating.

Participants enjoy food at the event. The event recognizes the contributions of these essential employees who work behind the scenes to ensure operations run smoothly. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A woman scoops ice cream while people wait for their serving.

Angela Miller (left), assistant vice provost for strategic equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging administration, scoops ice cream for employees. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A person talks and shakes hand with others in a line.

Cindy Torstveit, associate vice chancellor for Facilities Planning & Management, greets people as they check in. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A person standing behind a table smiles and talks with other people.

Sebastian Kelnhofer-Maldonado, outreach & sourcing specialist, talks to participants as they check in. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A line-up of people walks past a table filled with mugs, each grabbing one.

Participants grab a free 175th Anniversary mug before the event. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

People ladle food onto their plates.

Participants are served food at the event. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

