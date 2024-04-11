A late-night event at Varsity Hall in Union South recognized all the 2nd- and 3rd-shift employees at UW–Madison who ensure campus operations run smoothly, as part of the year long celebration of UW’s 175th anniversary. Guests enjoyed a dinner buffet, socialized with colleagues and took photos with Bucky.



1 Members of the Wisconsin Union custodial team pose for a photo. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



2 Rob Cramer, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration, speaks to the crowd, and Valentina Marulanda translates his words into Spanish. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



3 Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin speaks in both English and Spanish to a crowd of 2nd- and 3rd-shift employees. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



4 A group of 2nd-shift custodians pose with their 175th anniversary mugs. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



5 Tony Vally, a custodian at Jorns Hall, high fives Bucky Badger. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



6 Jay Rothman, President of the Universities of Wisconsin, waves as he is announced at the event. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



7 Maribel Teapila takes a photo with Bucky and a 175th Anniversary mug. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



8 Bucky sits with a table of employees. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



9 Amal Yamvio takes a photo with Bucky at the 2nd- and 3rd-shift employee recognition event. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



10 Dawn Viers, UW Police Department dispatch supervisor, takes a photo with Bucky Badger. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



11 Participants enjoy food at the event. The event recognizes the contributions of these essential employees who work behind the scenes to ensure operations run smoothly. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



12 Angela Miller (left), assistant vice provost for strategic equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging administration, scoops ice cream for employees. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



13 Cindy Torstveit, associate vice chancellor for Facilities Planning & Management, greets people as they check in. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



14 Sebastian Kelnhofer-Maldonado, outreach & sourcing specialist, talks to participants as they check in. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



15 Participants grab a free 175th Anniversary mug before the event. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram