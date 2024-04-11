Photo gallery 2nd- and 3rd-shift employees recognized for work
A late-night event at Varsity Hall in Union South recognized all the 2nd- and 3rd-shift employees at UW–Madison who ensure campus operations run smoothly, as part of the year long celebration of UW’s 175th anniversary. Guests enjoyed a dinner buffet, socialized with colleagues and took photos with Bucky.
Members of the Wisconsin Union custodial team pose for a photo.
Rob Cramer, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration, speaks to the crowd, and Valentina Marulanda translates his words into Spanish.
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin speaks in both English and Spanish to a crowd of 2nd- and 3rd-shift employees.
A group of 2nd-shift custodians pose with their 175th anniversary mugs.
Tony Vally, a custodian at Jorns Hall, high fives Bucky Badger.
Jay Rothman, President of the Universities of Wisconsin, waves as he is announced at the event.
Maribel Teapila takes a photo with Bucky and a 175th Anniversary mug.
Bucky sits with a table of employees.
Amal Yamvio takes a photo with Bucky at the 2nd- and 3rd-shift employee recognition event.
Dawn Viers, UW Police Department dispatch supervisor, takes a photo with Bucky Badger.
Participants enjoy food at the event. The event recognizes the contributions of these essential employees who work behind the scenes to ensure operations run smoothly.
Angela Miller (left), assistant vice provost for strategic equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging administration, scoops ice cream for employees.
Cindy Torstveit, associate vice chancellor for Facilities Planning & Management, greets people as they check in.
Sebastian Kelnhofer-Maldonado, outreach & sourcing specialist, talks to participants as they check in.
Participants grab a free 175th Anniversary mug before the event.
Participants are served food at the event.
Tags: recent sightings