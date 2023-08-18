 Skip to main content
Photo gallery 2nd- and 3rd-shift employees enjoy late-night ice cream social

August 18, 2023

More than 300 second- and third-shift employees enjoyed ice cream and an inside look at the new Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center at an Employee Appreciation Ice Cream Social event from 10 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Who it was for: More than 500 of UW–Madison’s employees work second and third shifts, often late into the night, performing duties ranging from security to custodial to food preparation to staffing parking ramp booths.

What they got: More than 25 volunteers from across campus, including several deans and directors, served blue moon, vanilla, and Mnookie Dough ice cream as well as other snack options. Employees also got self-guided tours of Bakke, available in six languages.

People survey a table full of bowls of ice cream.

Guests consider treat options, including dairy-free oat bars. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Custodian Ngodup Wangmo enjoys ice cream with colleagues.

Custodian Ngodup Wangmo enjoys ice cream with colleagues. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Three women talk.

Cindy Torstveit, associate vice chancellor with Facilities Planning & Management, talks with Passion Malotky, recruitment specialist, and Alondra Vazquez Rodriguez, HR generalist with the job rotation program. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Chief Human Resources Officer Patrick Sheehan offers ice cream to guests.

Chief Human Resources Officer Patrick Sheehan offers ice cream to guests. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Two men eating ice cream talk while sitting at a table.

Custodian Fidel Miranda talks with floor technician Elias Vargas Santiago during a late-night employee appreciation ice cream social. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Two men serve ice cream and hand it out to others.

At left, Jeff Novak, assistant vice chancellor for housing and dining, and University Health Services Executive Director Jake Baggott serve ice cream to guests. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

From left to right, University Health Services Executive Director Jake Baggott; Pamela Barrett, assistant director of A&E Services, and Tanara Teal-Tate, associate director of parking, pose for a photo.

From left to right, University Health Services Executive Director Jake Baggott; Pamela Barrett, assistant director of A&E Services, and Tanara Teal-Tate, associate director of parking, pose for a photo. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A couple stand arm in arm smiling for the camera.

At right, Mark Markel, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine, takes a break from scooping ice cream to pose for a portrait alongside his wife LuAnn Shay. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People survey a table filled with bowls of ice cream.

At center, Lilia Lopez, custodian, considers the ice cream options alongside colleagues. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People in orange Safe Walk shirts talk.

Members of Safe Walk visit during a late-night employee appreciation ice cream social. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People sit in folding chairs.

Employees mingle and talk during the event. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Someone reaches for a cup of vanilla ice cream from a

Someone reaches for a cup of vanilla ice cream from a "W"-shaped display. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Employees smile for a photo.

Employees smile for a photo. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

One person scoops ice cream while another looks at ice cream bowls on a table.

Continuing Studies Dean Jeff Russell scoops cups of Mnookie dough ice cream, while security officer Andrew Dwars contemplates treat options. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People walk around a room filled with workout equipment.

Second- and third-shift employees and staff tour the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center during a late-night employee appreciation ice cream social. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People tour a workout facility.

The Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center opened in April and is already popular with students and employees. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

