More than 300 second- and third-shift employees enjoyed ice cream and an inside look at the new Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center at an Employee Appreciation Ice Cream Social event from 10 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Who it was for: More than 500 of UW–Madison’s employees work second and third shifts, often late into the night, performing duties ranging from security to custodial to food preparation to staffing parking ramp booths.

What they got: More than 25 volunteers from across campus, including several deans and directors, served blue moon, vanilla, and Mnookie Dough ice cream as well as other snack options. Employees also got self-guided tours of Bakke, available in six languages.