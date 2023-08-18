Photo gallery 2nd- and 3rd-shift employees enjoy late-night ice cream social
More than 300 second- and third-shift employees enjoyed ice cream and an inside look at the new Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center at an Employee Appreciation Ice Cream Social event from 10 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Who it was for: More than 500 of UW–Madison’s employees work second and third shifts, often late into the night, performing duties ranging from security to custodial to food preparation to staffing parking ramp booths.
What they got: More than 25 volunteers from across campus, including several deans and directors, served blue moon, vanilla, and Mnookie Dough ice cream as well as other snack options. Employees also got self-guided tours of Bakke, available in six languages.
Guests consider treat options, including dairy-free oat bars.
Custodian Ngodup Wangmo enjoys ice cream with colleagues.
Cindy Torstveit, associate vice chancellor with Facilities Planning & Management, talks with Passion Malotky, recruitment specialist, and Alondra Vazquez Rodriguez, HR generalist with the job rotation program.
Chief Human Resources Officer Patrick Sheehan offers ice cream to guests.
Custodian Fidel Miranda talks with floor technician Elias Vargas Santiago during a late-night employee appreciation ice cream social.
At left, Jeff Novak, assistant vice chancellor for housing and dining, and University Health Services Executive Director Jake Baggott serve ice cream to guests.
From left to right, University Health Services Executive Director Jake Baggott; Pamela Barrett, assistant director of A&E Services, and Tanara Teal-Tate, associate director of parking, pose for a photo.
At right, Mark Markel, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine, takes a break from scooping ice cream to pose for a portrait alongside his wife LuAnn Shay.
At center, Lilia Lopez, custodian, considers the ice cream options alongside colleagues.
Members of Safe Walk visit during a late-night employee appreciation ice cream social.
Employees mingle and talk during the event.
Someone reaches for a cup of vanilla ice cream from a "W"-shaped display.
Employees smile for a photo.
Continuing Studies Dean Jeff Russell scoops cups of Mnookie dough ice cream, while security officer Andrew Dwars contemplates treat options.
Second- and third-shift employees and staff tour the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center during a late-night employee appreciation ice cream social.
The Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center opened in April and is already popular with students and employees.
