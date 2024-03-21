2nd and 3rd shift employee recognition event in celebration of 175 years

Translations available:

नेपाली Nepali 中文 Chinese Español Hmoob བོད་ཡིག Tibetan

The University of Wisconsin–Madison will recognize second- and third-shift employees at a late-night appreciation event on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in Varsity Hall at Union South.

This event will recognize the contributions of these essential employees who work behind the scenes to ensure operations run smoothly for those who study, conduct research and work on campus during the day.

Guests will have time to enjoy a dinner buffet, socialize with colleagues and take photos with Bucky. There will be free parking in Lots 13 (base lot spaces only), 33, 45, 54 and 56 from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“This event acknowledges and honors the commitment of employees working to ensure our campus runs smoothly in support of our mission,” says Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration Rob Cramer. “This is one of the ways UW–Madison can show its thanks for the outstanding work being done each day by second- and third-shift employees.”

This recognition event is part of the year-long celebration to mark the University of Wisconsin’s 175th anniversary. Since its start in 1848, the University of Wisconsin has been a constant trailblazer, leading the way in everything from ground-breaking research discoveries to defining cultural moments.

Interpretation will be provided in Spanish, Hmong, Tibetan, Chinese and Nepali. There will also be live captioning at this event. If you need other accommodations, please contact the Office of Finance and Administration at vcfa@vc.wisc.edu.

Union South is wheelchair accessible with power-door opener entrances. All floors are served by elevators, and there are accessible restrooms.

Employees can attend during work hours without loss of pay. Employees who are not scheduled to work during this time can also attend this event. However, they will not be paid during that time.

Employees who plan to attend should tell their supervisor, and supervisors are expected to plan and provide flexibility so that all employees can join the event.