2nd and 3rd shift Employee Ice Cream Social planned for Aug. 16

The University of Wisconsin–Madison will recognize second- and third-shift employees at an Employee Appreciation Ice Cream Social event on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 10 p.m. to midnight at the Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center.

This late-night event will be an ice cream social to recognize the hard work and contributions of UW–Madison’s second and third shift employees. Guests will be served world-famous Babcock ice cream.

Employees may arrive at any time during the event. In addition to ice cream, there will be gluten-free, gelatin-free, dairy-free, and sugar-free options available.

Accessibility, transportation and parking

Attending during work hours

Employees can attend during work hours without loss of pay. Employees who are not scheduled to work during this time are welcome to attend but will not be paid for their time at the event.

Employees who plan to attend should tell their supervisor. Supervisors and directors are expected to plan ahead and provide flexibility so that employees who wish to attend the event can do so.

For more information, contact Lindsey Honeyager at lindsey.honeyager@wisc.edu.