24 faculty honored with Vilas professorships and awards

Extraordinary members of the University of Wisconsin–Madison faculty have been honored during the last year with awards supported by the estate of professor, U.S. senator and UW Regent William F. Vilas (1840-1908).

Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professorships

Seven professors were named to Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professorships, an award recognizing distinguished scholarship as well as standout efforts in teaching and service. The professorship provides five years of flexible funding — two-thirds of which is provided by the Office of the Provost through the generosity of the Vilas trustees and one-third provided by the school or college whose dean nominated the winner.

The recipients are:

Marah Curtis, Social Work

Anthony DiSanza, Music

Thaddeus Golos, Comparative Biosciences

Adena Rissman, Forest and Wildlife Ecology

Brad Singer, Geoscience

Vikas Singh, Biostatistics and Medical Informatics

Michael Titelbaum, Philosophy

Vilas Faculty Mid-Career Investigator Awards

Eleven professors received Vilas Faculty Mid-Career Investigator Awards, recognizing research and teaching excellence. The award provides flexible research funding for three years.

The recipients are:

Andrew Bent, Plant Pathology

Mark Burkard, Medicine

Baron Chanda, Neuroscience

John Eason, Sociology

Nancy Kendall, Educational Policy Studies

Paul Mitchell, Agricultural & Applied Economics

Sarah Moore, Geography

Avtar Roopra, Neuroscience

Rupa Sridharan, Cell and Regenerative Biology

Susannah Tahk, Law School

Chad Vezina, Comparative Biosciences

Vilas Faculty Early Career Investigator Awards

Six professors received Vilas Faculty Early Career Investigator Awards, recognizing research and teaching excellence in faculty who are relatively early in their careers. The award provides flexible research funding for three years.

The recipients are:

Amaya Atucha, Horticulture

Jeffrey Endelman, Horticulture

Dudley Lamming, Medicine

Peter Lewis, Biomolecular Chemistry

John Pool, Genetics

Monica White, Community & Environmental Sociology