2026 Distinguished Teaching Award recipients announced

Thirteen UW–Madison faculty members have been chosen to receive this year’s Distinguished Teaching Award.

​ Share this article

Thirteen faculty members have been chosen to receive this year’s Distinguished Teaching Awards, an honor bestowed since 1953 to recognize some of the university’s finest educators.

All members of campus and the community are invited to attend a ceremony recognizing this year’s awardees. Hosted by Interim Provost John Zumbrunnen and Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, the event will take place at 5 p.m. April 15 in the Great Hall of Memorial Union.

A link to RSVP for the ceremony will be posted on the awards website in February. Watch for that and more information on the honorees’ achievements in a future issue of Inside UW.

This year’s recipients are:

Brandon Bloch, assistant professor, history, College of Letters & Science, William H. Kiekhofer Teaching Award

Christy Clark-Pujara, professor, African American studies, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Colleen Conroy, assistant professor, theatre & drama, School of Education, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Teaching Award

C. Shawn Green, professor, psychology, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Tiffany Green, associate professor, obstetrics and gynecology, School of Medicine & Public Health, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Teaching Award

Raquel Kennon, associate professor, English, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

LB Klein, assistant professor, social work, College of Letters & Science, Emil H. Steiger Teaching Award

Melissa Kono, professor, Division of Extension, Wisconsin Idea Teaching Award

Jonathan Martin, professor, atmospheric and oceanic sciences, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Kevin Mullen, assistant professor, liberal arts & applied studies, Division of Continuing Studies, Van Hise Outreach Teaching Award

Sam Pazicni, assistant professor, chemistry, College of Letters & Science, Class of 1955 Teaching Excellence Award

Sean Schoville, professor, entomology, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Lukasz Wodzynski, assistant professor, German, Nordic & Slavic+, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Teaching Innovation Award