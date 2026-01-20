2026 Distinguished Teaching Award recipients announced
Thirteen UW–Madison faculty members have been chosen to receive this year’s Distinguished Teaching Award.
Thirteen faculty members have been chosen to receive this year’s Distinguished Teaching Awards, an honor bestowed since 1953 to recognize some of the university’s finest educators.
All members of campus and the community are invited to attend a ceremony recognizing this year’s awardees. Hosted by Interim Provost John Zumbrunnen and Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, the event will take place at 5 p.m. April 15 in the Great Hall of Memorial Union.
A link to RSVP for the ceremony will be posted on the awards website in February. Watch for that and more information on the honorees’ achievements in a future issue of Inside UW.
This year’s recipients are:
Brandon Bloch, assistant professor, history, College of Letters & Science, William H. Kiekhofer Teaching Award
Christy Clark-Pujara, professor, African American studies, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Colleen Conroy, assistant professor, theatre & drama, School of Education, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Teaching Award
C. Shawn Green, professor, psychology, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Tiffany Green, associate professor, obstetrics and gynecology, School of Medicine & Public Health, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Teaching Award
Raquel Kennon, associate professor, English, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
LB Klein, assistant professor, social work, College of Letters & Science, Emil H. Steiger Teaching Award
Melissa Kono, professor, Division of Extension, Wisconsin Idea Teaching Award
Jonathan Martin, professor, atmospheric and oceanic sciences, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Kevin Mullen, assistant professor, liberal arts & applied studies, Division of Continuing Studies, Van Hise Outreach Teaching Award
Sam Pazicni, assistant professor, chemistry, College of Letters & Science, Class of 1955 Teaching Excellence Award
Sean Schoville, professor, entomology, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Lukasz Wodzynski, assistant professor, German, Nordic & Slavic+, College of Letters & Science, Chancellor’s Teaching Innovation Award