2025 Chancellor’s Undergraduate Awards Ceremony recognizes 190 outstanding students 

The 2025 Chancellor’s Undergraduate Awards Ceremony on April 28 honored 190 students for their academic excellence, public service and undergraduate research at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

“Students, today is about recognizing and celebrating the dedication, vision, and just plain hard work that have brought you to this moment,” said Provost Charles Isbell, who co-hosted the ceremony with John Zumbrunnen, vice provost for teaching and learning. “You’ve pushed boundaries, challenged assumptions, and accomplished more than you may have thought possible. And you’ve reminded us all that amazing things can happen when talent meets opportunity.”

Isbell said the ceremony also was a reminder of the importance of supporting the pursuit of knowledge and providing spaces where students are empowered to ask questions and seek answers.

The ceremony was held in Varsity Hall at Union South. View a full list of this year’s award recipients.

A total of 101 students received Wisconsin Hilldale Undergraduate/Faculty Research Fellowships, which support independent undergraduate research done in collaboration with a faculty or staff advisor. To help offset research costs, the student receives $4,000 and the advisor $1,000.

Seventy-six students were awarded Sophomore Research Fellowships to work in collaboration with, or under the mentorship of, a faculty or staff advisor. Each student receives $3,000 and each advisor $500.

Four students received Carleton and Mary Beth Holstrom Environmental Research Fellowships. Each student winner receives $4,000 and each faculty or staff member $1,000.

Two seniors, Jenna Seidl and Raines Lucas, received Theodore Herfurth and Teddy Kubly Awards for Comprehensive Undergraduate Excellence. The award honors seniors who combine high academic achievement, leadership in extra-curricular activities, financial self-support, and effective communication skills. Each winner receives $4,000.

The ceremony also honored recipients of several previously announced national honors: