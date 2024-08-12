2024 Reilly-Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment awards granted
The Wisconsin Idea is expansive and inspires mutually-beneficial collaborations addressing diverse issues that range from strengthening access to entrepreneurship resources for Wisconsin’s newcomers to co-designing lake research with tribal communities in northern Wisconsin.
Eight projects and 12 seed grants from the Reilly-Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment show a range of how UW–Madison faculty, staff and students can collaborate with community members to co-create and share knowledge and solutions that benefit and enrich the lives of the people of Wisconsin, the nation and the world.
The competitive grant program honors the legacy of Ineva Reilly Baldwin and Ira Baldwin. Ineva spent her professional career in university administration, holding a number of assistant and associate dean positions, championing student well-being and raising the profile of the arts and humanities. She lived nearly a century and, in that time, left an enduring mark as a philanthropist and civic leader. Ira was a longtime UW professor, researcher and administrator, and served as dean of the Graduate School and the College of Agriculture and as vice president for academic affairs. The Reilly-Baldwin endowment, at the time it was gifted to the university, was one of the largest gifts ever received by UW–Madison.
The Office of the Provost invites proposals for new outreach and public engagement activities that partner with community organizations for the 2025 Ira and Ineva Reilly Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment grant competition. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30. See the information session dates and times.
Project
The projects receiving larger grants (up to $120,000) are:
A Whoopensocker of an Arts-based Literacy Program
Erica Halverson, Professor, Curriculum and Instruction, School of Education
Megan Monday, Director of Education, PBS WISCONSIN
Creating an Entrepreneurial Ecosystem for Refugees
Sarah Schlosser, Outreach Program Manager, Organizational and Leadership Development, Division of Extension
Lindsey Farnsworth, Outreach Program Manager, Community Food Systems, Division of Extension
Creating Worker-Owned Cooperative Businesses with Women, BIPOC, and Immigrant Workers
Charity Schmidt, Outreach Specialist, UW Center for Cooperatives, Division of Extension
Courtney Berner, Outreach Program Director, UW Center for Cooperatives, Division of Extension
Engaging Wisconsin’s Native Americans in Social Science Research
Yoshiko Herrera, Professor, Political Science, College of Letters & Science
Natalie Jones-Kerwin, PhD student, Political Science, College of Letters & Science
Phenological Initiatives for INdigenous Peoples in Limnology (PhIN) Project
Raymond Allen, Honorary Fellow, Center for Limnology, College of Letters & Science
Gretchen Gerrish, Scientist III, Center for Limnology, College of Letters & Science
Supporting Locally Meaningful Chemistry Learning
Ryan Stowe, Assistant Professor, Chemistry, College of Letters & Science
Wisconsin Latino Immigrant-Serving Organizations Project
Carolina Sarmiento, Associate Professor, School of Human Ecology
Armando Ibarra, Professor, School for Workers, Division of Continuing Studies
Supporting Survivors of Tech-Enabled Intimate Partner Violence in Rural Wisconsin
Rahul Chatterjee, Assistant Professor, Computer Science, College of Letters & Science
Seed Projects
The projects receiving seed grants (up to $4,000) are:
Building A Physical Activity Program to Increase Access, Inclusivity, and Well-Being in Adolescents
Morgan Shields, Academic Program Manager, Department of Kinesiology, School of Education
Yadira Aleida Ortiz, Student
Caregiver Pain Points and Joy Points: Public Research to Promote Dialogue About Family Caregiving
Kristin Litzelman, Associate Professor, School of Human Ecology
Centering Filipinx Narratives in American Politics: A Pathway to Advancing Community Well-being
Hadley Rahrig, Postdoctoral Trainee, Department of Psychology, College of Letters and Science
Christine Wilson, Scientist III, Center for Healthy Minds, College of Letters and Science
Community-based Adoption of a Mobile App for Adaptive Horseback Riding for Children with Autism
Beth Fields, Assistant Professor, Department of Kinesiology, School of Education
Benazir Meera, Research Associate, Department of Kinesiology, School of Education
Creating Equitable Sports Opportunity (CESO) in Wisconsin
Maria Dehnert, Research Program Coordinator, Intercollegiate Athletics
Peter Miller, Professor, Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, School of Education
Culture Across the Waves: Supporting Global Irish Heritage Learners
Rebecca Shields, Instructional Administrator, Language Sciences Program, College of Letters and Science
Developing a Community-Aging Research Agenda with Older Adults at Risk of Health Disparities
Diane Farsetta, Outreach Program Manager, School of Nursing
Intergenerational Housing Model and Evaluation Protocol: A Co-created Theory of Change
Uchita Vaid, Assistant Professor, Department of Design Studies, School of Human Ecology
Jung-hye Shin, Professor, Department of Design Studies, School of Human Ecology
Pharmacists as Allies: Referring High Fall Risk Older Adults to Tai Chi Prime Community Classes
Betty Chewning, Professor, School of Pharmacy
Ejura Salihu, Teaching Assistant, School of Pharmacy
Reducing Food Insecurity and Waste Through Free Food Alert
Travis Blomberg, Campus Resource Coordinator, Department of Sustainability, Facilities Planning and Management
Emily Johnson, Zero Waste Project Assistant, Department of Sustainability, Facilities Planning and Management
Oral Histories of Union Coal Mining and Energy Transition on the Navajo Nation
Ericka Wills, Assistant Professor, School for Workers, Division of Continuing Studies
