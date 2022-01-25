2022 Distinguished Teaching Award recipients announced

Twelve faculty members have been chosen to receive this year’s Distinguished Teaching Awards, an honor given out since 1953 to recognize some of the university’s finest educators. An in-person ceremony is planned for 5 p.m. April 19 at the Pyle Center. The event is open to the public, and anyone wishing to join can contact the Office of the Secretary of the Faculty at admin@secfac.wisc.edu for information on how to attend. Watch for more information on the honorees’ achievements in a future issue of Inside UW.

The recipients are:

Aws Albarghouthi, associate professor, computer sciences, Class of 1955 Teaching Excellence Award

Joshua Calhoun, associate professor, English, William H. Kiekhofer Teaching Award

Juan Egea, professor, Spanish & Portuguese, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Kassem Fawaz, assistant professor, electrical and computer engineering, Emil Steiger Teaching Award

Martha Fischer, professor, piano, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Judith Houck, professor, history and gender and women’s studies, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Award

Stephen Meyers, professor, geoscience, Chancellor’s Teaching Innovation Award

Paula Niedenthal, professor, psychology, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award Asifa Quraishi-Landes, professor, law, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Rosemary Russ, associate professor, curriculum and instruction, Van Hise Outreach Teaching Award

Dietram Scheufele, professor, life sciences communication, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Catalina Toma, associate professor, communication arts, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Award