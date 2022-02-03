2022-23 Vilas Associates Competition awardees announced

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education has announced 26 faculty winners of the Vilas Associates Competition. The competition recognizes “new and ongoing research of the highest quality and significance.” Tenure-track assistant professors and tenured faculty within 20 years of their tenure date are eligible.

The award is funded by the William F. Vilas Estate Trust.

The 2022-23 winners and their departments are:

Lauren Bishop, Social Work

Zuzana Burivalova, Forest and Wildlife Ecology

Anthony Cerulli, Asian Languages and Culture

Sarah Clayton, Anthropology

Azadeh Davoodi, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Mark Hetzler, Music

Dean Krouk, German, Nordic and Slavic

Christopher Kucharik, Agronomy

Adeline Lo, Political Science

Shaun Marcott, Geoscience

Kristyn Masters, Biomedical Engineering

Darcie Moore, Neuroscience

Bilge Mutlu, Computer Sciences

Mitchell Nathan, Educational Psychology

Nicole Nelson, Medical History and Bioethics

Dominic Parker, Agricultural and Applied Economics

Aaron Rock-Singer, History

Lauren Schmitz, La Follette School of Public Affairs

Michelle Schwarze, Political Science

Raunak Sinha, Neuroscience

Mariya Soskova, Mathematics

Michael Swift, Computer Sciences

Amy Trentham-Dietz, Population Health Sciences

Mark Vareschi, English

Maxim Vavilov, Physics

Jade Wang, Bacteriology

Recipients are chosen competitively by the divisional research committees on the basis of a detailed proposal. Winners receive up to two-ninths of research salary support (including the associated fringe costs) for the summers of 2022 and 2023, as well as a $12,500 flexible research fund in each of the two fiscal years. Faculty paid on an annual basis are not eligible for the summer salary support but are eligible for the flexible fund portion of this award.