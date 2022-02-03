2022-23 Vilas Associates Competition awardees announced
The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education has announced 26 faculty winners of the Vilas Associates Competition. The competition recognizes “new and ongoing research of the highest quality and significance.” Tenure-track assistant professors and tenured faculty within 20 years of their tenure date are eligible.
The award is funded by the William F. Vilas Estate Trust.
The 2022-23 winners and their departments are:
Lauren Bishop, Social Work
Zuzana Burivalova, Forest and Wildlife Ecology
Anthony Cerulli, Asian Languages and Culture
Sarah Clayton, Anthropology
Azadeh Davoodi, Electrical and Computer Engineering
Mark Hetzler, Music
Dean Krouk, German, Nordic and Slavic
Christopher Kucharik, Agronomy
Adeline Lo, Political Science
Shaun Marcott, Geoscience
Kristyn Masters, Biomedical Engineering
Darcie Moore, Neuroscience
Bilge Mutlu, Computer Sciences
Mitchell Nathan, Educational Psychology
Nicole Nelson, Medical History and Bioethics
Dominic Parker, Agricultural and Applied Economics
Aaron Rock-Singer, History
Lauren Schmitz, La Follette School of Public Affairs
Michelle Schwarze, Political Science
Raunak Sinha, Neuroscience
Mariya Soskova, Mathematics
Michael Swift, Computer Sciences
Amy Trentham-Dietz, Population Health Sciences
Mark Vareschi, English
Maxim Vavilov, Physics
Jade Wang, Bacteriology
Recipients are chosen competitively by the divisional research committees on the basis of a detailed proposal. Winners receive up to two-ninths of research salary support (including the associated fringe costs) for the summers of 2022 and 2023, as well as a $12,500 flexible research fund in each of the two fiscal years. Faculty paid on an annual basis are not eligible for the summer salary support but are eligible for the flexible fund portion of this award.