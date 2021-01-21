2021 Distinguished Teaching Award recipients announced

Thirteen faculty members have been chosen to receive this year’s Distinguished Teaching Awards, an honor given out since 1953 to recognize the university’s finest educators. A virtual recognition event will take place at 5 p.m. April 6. The event is open to the public and anyone wishing to join can contact the Office of the Secretary of the Faculty at admin@secfac.wisc.edu for information on how to attend. Watch for more information on this year’s honorees’ achievements in a future issue of Inside UW.

The recipients are:

Caroline Druschke, associate professor, English, Community-Based Learning Teaching Award

John Hawks, professor, Anthropology, Van Hise Outreach Teaching Award

Yoshiko Herrera, professor, Political Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Amaud Johnson, professor, English, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Award

Kate McCulloh, associate professor, Botany, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Rubén Medina, professor, Spanish & Portuguese, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Jeremy Morris, associate professor, Communication Arts, Chancellor’s Teaching Innovation Award

Dimitris Papailiopoulos, assistant professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering, Emil Steiger Teaching Award

Cliff Robb, associate professor, Consumer Science, Class of 1955 Teaching Excellence Award

Sami Schalk, associate professor, Gender & Women’s Studies, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Award

Ajay Sethi, associate professor, Population Health Sciences, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Mitra Sharafi, professor, Law, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award

Sunny Yudkoff, assistant professor, German, Nordic, and Slavic+, William H. Kiekhofer Teaching Award