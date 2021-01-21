2021 Distinguished Teaching Award recipients announced
Thirteen faculty members have been chosen to receive this year’s Distinguished Teaching Awards, an honor given out since 1953 to recognize the university’s finest educators. A virtual recognition event will take place at 5 p.m. April 6. The event is open to the public and anyone wishing to join can contact the Office of the Secretary of the Faculty at admin@secfac.wisc.edu for information on how to attend. Watch for more information on this year’s honorees’ achievements in a future issue of Inside UW.
The recipients are:
Caroline Druschke, associate professor, English, Community-Based Learning Teaching Award
John Hawks, professor, Anthropology, Van Hise Outreach Teaching Award
Yoshiko Herrera, professor, Political Science, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Amaud Johnson, professor, English, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Award
Kate McCulloh, associate professor, Botany, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Rubén Medina, professor, Spanish & Portuguese, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Jeremy Morris, associate professor, Communication Arts, Chancellor’s Teaching Innovation Award
Dimitris Papailiopoulos, assistant professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering, Emil Steiger Teaching Award
Cliff Robb, associate professor, Consumer Science, Class of 1955 Teaching Excellence Award
Sami Schalk, associate professor, Gender & Women’s Studies, Chancellor’s Inclusive Excellence Award
Ajay Sethi, associate professor, Population Health Sciences, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Mitra Sharafi, professor, Law, Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award
Sunny Yudkoff, assistant professor, German, Nordic, and Slavic+, William H. Kiekhofer Teaching Award
