2 new staff members join Employee Assistance Office

The Employee Assistance Office (EAO), which provides no-cost, confidential consultation and counseling services to UW–Madison employees and their families, has added consultants Hailey Krueger and Andrea Lawson to its staff.

“These are difficult times for so many of us as we try to navigate the changes we’ve needed to make due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” EAO Director Sherry Boeger says. “We are proud to be able to bring in two highly effective counselors in Hailey and Andrea, and to continue to help our faculty, staff and their families during this challenging period.”

Prior to joining EAO, Krueger, a certified employee assistance professional (CEAP), worked for the City of Madison in trauma response, supervisor consultations and individual consultations. She also participated in the city’s Women’s Initiative Committee, Multicultural Affairs Committee, and Racial Equity and Social Justice Initiative. Krueger has worked in health care, providing direct care, administrative support, supervising staff, and supporting family members.

Lawson is a licensed clinical social worker with 13 years of experience in mental health on university campuses, supporting student mental health and well-being as a clinician and administrator, most recently at UW–Madison’s Mental Health Services division of University Health Services. Her areas of interest are in management consulting, wellness, inclusion, mental health, interpersonal dynamics and identity development.

EAO provides counseling and consultation at no cost to UW–Madison faculty, staff, graduate student employees, significant others, and family members. Services available through EAO include personal counseling, workplace consultation and well-being coaching and training. Schedule a confidential appointment by calling 608-263-2987, or via email at eao@mailplus.wisc.edu.