101 New Members join Phi Kappa Phi at UW-Madison

Phi Kappa Phi, Chapter 021, at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, initiated 101 students and 3 honorary members into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society this year.

The 105th Phi Kappa Phi Induction Ceremony, was held on April 27 in Tripp Commons; Evjue Centennial Professor Douglas McLeod was the keynote speaker speaking on “News Coverage of Social Protest in a Polarized Political Landscape.”

Honorary membership was granted to three UW–Madison faculty/staff: McLeod of the School of Journalism and Mass Communication; Pete Keys, Associate Director for Admissions & Engagement for the College of Letters & Science Honors Program; and Diana Rodríguez-Gómez, Assistant Professor in the Department of Education Policy.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 at the University of Maine by a group of students who felt a need for an honor society that would recognize excellence across the whole range of academic disciplines.

The name comes from the letters of the Greek words forming its motto, Philosophìa Krateìto Photôn, “Let the love of learning guide humanity.” Today, Phi Kappa Phi recognizes and promotes academic excellence in all fields of higher education and engages the community of scholars in service to others.

Phi Kappa Phi recognizes the achievements of the most outstanding students in every school and college at UW–Madison. The UW–Madison chapter of Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1920 and has had a continuous presence on this campus ever since. Each fall invitations are sent to the top 10 percent of graduate students, the top 10 percent of seniors and the top 7.5 percent of second-semester juniors in each school and college.

The new members are:

Kristi Abuissa, Iowa City, IA

Arsalan Ahmad, Madison, WI

Diego Alegria Corona, Madison, WI

Grant Anderson, Whitefish Bay, WI

Forrest Ashworth, Madison, WI

Katie Bambarakos, Franklin, WI

Sophie Boes, Rochester, MN

Naleah Boys, Stoughton, WI

Sean Breen, Madison, WI

Sadie Brenneman, Madison, WI

James Casey, Chicago, IL

Micaela Cassidy, Madison, WI

Frank Chang, Fremont, CA

Anna Chung, Madison, WI

Ernesta Cole, Madison, WI

Killian Collins, Belleville, WI

Melissa Cutts, Frederick, MD

Kristen Diederichs, Madison, WI

Charlotte Douglas, McFarland, WI

Jingxin Du, Madison, WI

Cole Eckhardt, Madison, WI

Grayson Elias, Madison, VA

Tahoe Fiala, Madison, WI

David Givand, Madison, NJ

Anastacia Glonek, Dodgeville, WI

Daniel Gold, Madison, WI

Isaac Gozdziewski, Howards Grove, WI

Sophie Greene, Madison, WI

Jonathan Guggenmos, Madison, WI

Rutuja Gupte Madison, WI

Andrew Hampel, Chicago, IL

Grace Hansen, Hartland, WI

M. Jaglul Hasan, Madison, WI

Matthew Heupel, Grayslake, IL

Brynne Hill, Pewaukee, WI

Alex Hoffman, De Pere, WI

Jason Houge, Madison, WI

Thomas Hsu, Middleton, WI

Eric Ido-Bruce, Oconomowoc, WI

Ryan Khalloqi, Madison, WI

Theresa Kraft, Fergus Falls, MN

Tanuj Kumar, Madison, WI

Hunter Lawry, Silver Spring, MD

Sylvia Lewis, Suamico, WI

Zihan Li, Madison, WI

Tingyuan Li, Madison, WI

Xinyi Li, Madison, WI

Eleyna Limburg, Rochester, MN

Jazlynn Liu, Madison, NY

Yi-Hsuan Lo, Madison, WI

Allison Lukens, Madison, WI

Cecelia Maillis, Watertown, MA

Cassidy Manor, Madison, WI

Aniruddh Mayya, Brookfield, WI

Jill McLeod, Middleton, WI

Krista Mcneil, Waukesha, WI

Olivia Mendez, Waukesha, WI

Hannah Middler, Woodside, CA

Alissia Milani, Waunakee, WI

Andrea Miranda, Redwood City, CA

Magna Mohapatra, Madison, WI

Sturgeon Moritz, Madison, WI

Danielle Nadelman, Rockville, MD

Alexandra Nines, Waukesha, WI

Kaden Olsen, Madison, WI

Christopher Parker, Delavan, WI

Caitlin Pfaffle, Waukesha, WI

Lindsay Pfeiffer, Edina, MN

Zofia Puacz, Naperville, IL

John Quale, Saint Paul, MN

Timothy Reiss, Palatine, IL

Christian Revilla Arizaca, Madison, WI

Marissa Rumler, Mount Horeb, WI

Sahil Sasidharan, Madison, WI

Claire Schleicher, Sheboygan Falls, WI

William Schmitz, Madison, WI

Gao Youa Schubring, Waunakee, WI

Abby Schweiner, Madison, WI

Yoomin Shin, Madison, WI

Ilona Sotnikova, Northampton, MA

John Sperling, Madison, WI

Robert Steiner, Rockford, IL

Joseph Stewart, Madison, WI

Victoria Stewart, Madison, WI

Yu Tan, Madison, WI

Sophia Tannehill, Madison, WI

Madeline Thall, Madison, WI

Zoe Toltzien, Fitchburg, WI

Gabriel Vakharia Niagara, WI

Emily Venteicher, Madison, WI

Kaitlyn Walas, Wonder Lake, IL

Lindsey Welsh, Excelsior, MN

Brian White, Brookfield, WI

Alexandra Wienkes, River Forest, IL

Rebekah Wilce, Flagstaff, AZ

Ethan Wink, Cedarburg, WI

Chun Wong, Vacaville, CA

Jinwoo Yang, Seoul, South Korea

Ahila Adaikammai Yegappan, Madison, WI

Shengpei Yuan, Madison, WI

Jeff Zhao Mequon, WI

Zonghao Zou, Brookline, MA

Bocheng Zou, Madison, WI