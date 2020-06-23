It’s been 100 days since March 16, the first day that many UW–Madison faculty and staff members began the transition to remotely working from home. During those 100 days, a lot has happened — and a lot of it has been challenging. But as we begin to plan for a smart restart, it’s good to know that one thing hasn’t changed while we’ve been away from campus. The buildings that we all know so well are still there waiting for our return. Here is a visual reminder of some of the buildings that house the various schools and colleges of UW–Madison.