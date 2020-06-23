Photo gallery 100 days into pandemic, campus buildings await

June 23, 2020

It’s been 100 days since March 16, the first day that many UW–Madison faculty and staff members began the transition to remotely working from home. During those 100 days, a lot has happened — and a lot of it has been challenging. But as we begin to plan for a smart restart, it’s good to know that one thing hasn’t changed while we’ve been away from campus. The buildings that we all know so well are still there waiting for our return. Here is a visual reminder of some of the buildings that house the various schools and colleges of UW–Madison.

Agriculture Hall, home to the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison)

Bascom Hall, home to the Graduate School and a number of administrative offices, including the Chancellor's office.

The Education Building.

Engineering Hall and Engineering Mall.

Grainger Hall, home of the Wisconsin School of Business.

The Health Sciences Learning Center and the Wisconsin Institutes for Medical Research.

The Law Building, from the south side.

The Mosse Humanities Building.

Clock tower of Music Hall

Nancy Nicholas Hall, home of the School of Human Ecology.

Rennebohm Hall, home to the School of Pharmacy.

Science Hall, home to the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies. (

Signe Skott Cooper Hall, home to the School of Nursing.

The Veterinary Medicine Building.

Vilas Hall, home to the School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

