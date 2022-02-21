Winter storm may affect travel to campus Tuesday

A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will start this evening and continue through tomorrow. Students, faculty, and staff are reminded to plan ahead as icy road conditions could affect travel to campus.

At this time, UW–Madison plans to hold classes and operate normally on Tuesday. However we will continue to monitor conditions closely and share any changes with you via email, social media, local news media and the university website.

Ensuring your safety should always be a top priority. If you believe it is unsafe to travel, contact your instructor or supervisor to make alternate arrangements. Employees should consult the campus Inclement Weather Guidelines and Inclement Weather Policy.

Travel tips

Check 511Wisconsin for the latest road conditions.

Allow extra time if you are traveling by Madison Metro bus, keeping in mind that buses could be running near capacity or late. Check the Madison Metro website or contact Metro’s customer service center at (608) 266-4466 for more information.

Be aware of potentially icy sidewalks and roads.

Instructors and students

Instructors who need to cancel a specific class are asked to notify students and the academic department of the cancellation and any related changes to the course.

Building managers

Physical Plant staff will be monitoring the winter storm closely to ensure roads, sidewalks, and building entrances on campus are ready for classes. If there are other building-related issues, please call the Physical Plant Customer Service at (608) 263-3333.