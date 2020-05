We’ve always known the Badger community is global. That’s never been truer than this spring, when the coronavirus pandemic sent most UW–Madison students back to their hometowns and home countries to complete their coursework online. The Class of 2020 alone represents 48 U.S. states and territories and 53 countries. As we celebrate spring commencement, here’s a visual representation of where graduates call home. Image by Shujin Wang