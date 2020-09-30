Where can you go on campus to attend a remote course, study, and more?

As part of a phased reopening, campus operations have started to resume after a two-week pause. Here are some tips for where you can go on campus to participate in a remote class, take an online exam, study or pass time between classes.

Q: Where can I find a drop-in or reservable on-campus space to participate in, or complete coursework for, my remote courses?

A. Check out this directory of on-campus spaces for virtual learning, which includes drop-in and reservation-based spaces with reliable, high-speed internet.

Q: I need an on-campus space for specific test-taking, learning or technology needs – what can I do?

A. On-campus spaces with reliable, high-speed internet are available to support students’ specific test-taking, learning and technology needs. Single-, repeated- or long-term use options are available, as well as rooms with computers. Find out more and submit a form to be considered. Forms should be submitted at least one week in advance to allow time for processing and scheduling.

Q. Where can I go to study or pass time between classes on campus?

A. Find campus spaces, including libraries, Memorial Union and Union South, that are available for general studying purposes, printing and computer lab access, and passing time between classes.