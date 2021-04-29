Weekly employee update: Get ready for summer; vaccinate now on campus

Read this message in

University Health Services is now able to offer vaccines to anyone who lives, works or studies in Wisconsin, including friends and family of UW–Madison students and employees. Drop-in vaccination is available although appointments are encouraged. For more information and to schedule a vaccine appointment, visit go.wisc.edu/covid19vaccine.

More than 30,000 students and employees are already partially or fully vaccinated. If you’re not, it’s easy to get going right now so you can start your summer off more safely. Even if you’ve already had COVID-19, vaccination remains the best way to ensure strong and more enduring immunity.

It’s important to get both shots of a two-dose vaccine to ensure full protection. You do not need to be in Madison for your second dose in 3-4 weeks, though UHS will provide you a second dose if you’re in town. If you’ll be elsewhere, check VaccineFinder – many retail pharmacies and mass vaccination sites throughout the U.S. are offering second doses of Pfizer or Moderna.

Already vaccinated?

Great job! If you were vaccinated off campus, make sure to let UHS know by uploading your vaccine record. That will ensure your Badger Badge remains green without the need to continue testing.

Do I still need to wear a mask?

On campus, yes. You may have seen that the CDC announced new guidelines Tuesday for mask wearing. University leaders are reviewing this guidance – any changes to the campus mask requirement will not be made until after the end of the spring semester.

How much longer do I need to test?

Once you're fully vaccinated, you no longer need to test regularly.

If you'll be on campus this summer and you're not yet fully vaccinated, continue testing weekly to maintain your green Badger Badge, as some facilities and programs will require it for entry.

If you’re preparing to leave Madison for the summer and you’re not yet fully vaccinated, be green as you go: continue testing weekly until you’re within one week of departure. Learn more about reducing risk while you travel.

Testing site changes

Several testing sites will close permanently as campus transitions to summer operations:

21 N. Park, Holt Center, Mechanical Engineering, Ogg Hall, The Shell – No testing after Friday, April 30

Dejope Hall – No testing after Sunday, May 2

Grainger Hall, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Union South – No testing after Friday, May 7

There will be special Commencement Week testing hours and locations May 1-7.

