Ventilation equipment damage closes Chemistry Building wings

On Saturday, Aug. 21, a large duct on the ninth floor of the new Chemistry Building tower collapsed. The duct is part of the ventilation system that serves the Mathews and Daniels wings. Because ventilation is required to exhaust chemical fumes, these wings cannot be occupied until the damage is fixed. Chemicals in these wings of the building have been secured, and all staff have moved out while the damage to the ventilation system is assessed and repairs are planned.

Due to the size and complexity of the equipment, the timeline to repair the system is unknown at this time. Research labs are affected by the closure, and the Chemistry Department and campus facilities personnel will be working with principal investigators to prepare for research to take place in other locations or remotely while the wings remain closed. Eight course sections were scheduled to take place in the Mathews and Daniels wings, and the Office of the Registrar has identified alternative locations and modalities to ensure these courses can begin on time for the fall semester.

In addition, the opening of the new tower of the Chemistry Building is delayed due to required fire-safety testing. Classes scheduled for the new tower have been relocated and mitigation efforts for that issue are ongoing.