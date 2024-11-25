Valued connections, future innovations: Chancellor Mnookin visits Sauk, Vernon and Monroe counties 

As in most regions of Wisconsin, Badgers have a strong presence throughout the Driftless Area and Sauk County. From innovation in sustainable farming and cheese production to partnerships that expand rural health access, UW–Madison works with communities beyond Madison to improve lives.

These university partnerships were at the center of UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin’s visit to several Wisconsin communities the week of Nov. 18.

A focus on Driftless Area’s agricultural future

Beginning on Monday, Mnookin traveled with College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Dean Glenda Gillaspy and Associate Dean Heidi Zoerb to Hidden Spring Creamery in Westby, WI. The fourth-generation family farm produces award-winning Wisconsin sheep’s milk cheeses — and works with UW–Madison CALS and the Center for Dairy Research to drive innovation in sustainable farming and cheese production.

Mnookin also made a visit to Organic Valley, a Wisconsin-based cooperative of more than 1,600 family farmers and CALS research partner on pasture health and environmental impacts. Organic Valley also offers hands-on learning experiences to UW–Madison students. Visiting their Cashton offices, leaders of Organic Valley, State Representative Travis Tranel and CALS faculty members joined Mnookin to discuss sustainable agriculture and protecting family farms.

Partnering to advance human and animal health in Sauk County

After Monday’s agricultural focus, Mnookin shifted to human and animal health topics with a visit to Sauk County. She started the day at Four Paws Veterinary Clinic, SC, the only locally owned small animal clinic in Sauk Prairie. The clinic is owned by two UW–Madison School of Veterinary Medicine (UWSVM) alumni — Kelly Gilligan (88’), and Brooke Milde (05’).

Accompanied by UWSVM Dean Jon Levine, Mnookin toured the clinic, discussing the challenges and benefits that rural, independently owned veterinary clinics face. They also explored ways UWSVM education can help students prepare for careers, and the value of being a community’s “other family doctor” — the Four Paws Clinic slogan.

Mnookin ended her week with a visit to Reedsburg Area Medical Center (RAMC), which provides general health services including family medicine, obstetrics, pediatrics, inpatient/surgical, intensive care, emergency and walk-in care to the 23,000 people in Reedsburg and the surrounding area. RAMC partners with multiple UW–Madison programs, including the School of Nursing, the School of Pharmacy and the UW–Madison Ambulatory Acting Internship program at the UW School of Medicine & Public Health.

Joined by State Rep. Tony Kurtz, Vice Chancellor for Medical Affairs at SMPH Bob Golden, Dean Linda Scott from the School of Nursing, and Assistant Dean for Teaching & Learning at the School of Pharmacy Beth Martin, Mnookin met with CEO and President Robert Van Meeteren and other hospital administrators. The visit included a round table discussion about RAMC’s innovations in rural health care, as well as a tour of their newly constructed community clinic.

Showcasing Wisconsin’s small businesses

Mnookin also took the opportunity to visit a few small, local businesses while traveling. In Viroqua on Monday, she joined leaders at Wonderstate Coffee for a tour of their 100% solar-powered roastery and coffee cupping. Later In Reedsburg, she joined Representative Kurtz for lunch at J’s Pub and Grill, where owner Jayson Pettit showcased his collection of UW–Madison memorabilia, bringing a touch of Badger pride to Reedsburg.

By building and maintaining connections with health providers, businesses and job-creators across the state, UW–Madison fosters collaborations to tackle real-world challenges, foster innovation and create pathways for growth and competitiveness in a rapidly changing world.