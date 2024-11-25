 Skip to main content
Valued connections, future innovations: Chancellor Mnookin visits Sauk, Vernon and Monroe counties 

November 25, 2024 By Katie McMullen

The Reedsburg Area Medical Center hosted a brief reception with hospital leadership and UW–Madison alumni on staff to welcome Chancellor Mnookin, along with state Rep. Tony Kurtz, Vice Chancellor Bob Golden, Dean Linda Scott, Assistant Dean Beth Martin on Friday, Nov. 22. Photo by Katie McMullen/UW–Madison

As in most regions of Wisconsin, Badgers have a strong presence throughout the Driftless Area and Sauk County. From innovation in sustainable farming and cheese production to partnerships that expand rural health access, UW–Madison works with communities beyond Madison to improve lives.

These university partnerships were at the center of UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin’s visit to several Wisconsin communities the week of Nov. 18.

A focus on Driftless Area’s agricultural future 

Beginning on Monday, Mnookin traveled with College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Dean Glenda Gillaspy and Associate Dean Heidi Zoerb to Hidden Spring Creamery in Westby, WI. The fourth-generation family farm produces award-winning Wisconsin sheep’s milk cheeses — and works with UW–Madison CALS and the Center for Dairy Research to drive innovation in sustainable farming and cheese production.

A woman pets a sheep, next to a pen containing many sheep.

Chancellor Mnookin toured the Hidden Spring Creamery farm, meeting some of the local livestock during her visit Monday, Nov. 18. Photo by Anna Barry/UW–Madison

A group of people look at barrels of milk.

A tour of Hidden Spring Creamery included a look behind the scenes of their sheep’s milk operations. Photo by Anna Barry/UW–Madison

Mnookin also made a visit to Organic Valley, a Wisconsin-based cooperative of more than 1,600 family farmers and CALS research partner on pasture health and environmental impacts. Organic Valley also offers hands-on learning experiences to UW–Madison students. Visiting their Cashton offices, leaders of Organic Valley, State Representative Travis Tranel and CALS faculty members  joined Mnookin to discuss sustainable agriculture and protecting family farms. 

A group of people smile and pose in front of an Organic Valley logo.

Madison leaders and staff, Organic Valley leadership and State Representative Tranel pose with the Organic Valley logo. Organic Valley, a Wisconsin-based cooperative of more than 1,600 family farmers, has produced organic dairy, vegetables and eggs for more than 30 years with offices in Cashton, Wisconsin. 

Partnering to advance human and animal health in Sauk County 

 After Monday’s agricultural focus, Mnookin shifted to human and animal health topics with a visit to Sauk County. She started the day at Four Paws Veterinary Clinic, SC, the only locally owned small animal clinic in Sauk Prairie. The clinic is owned by two UW–Madison School of Veterinary Medicine (UWSVM) alumni — Kelly Gilligan (88’), and Brooke Milde (05’).  

Accompanied by UWSVM Dean Jon Levine, Mnookin toured the clinic, discussing the challenges and benefits that rural, independently owned veterinary clinics face. They also explored ways UWSVM education can help students prepare for careers, and the value of being a community’s “other family doctor” — the Four Paws Clinic slogan. 

From left to right: Dean Jon Levine; Dr. Brooke Milde; Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin; and Dr. Kelly Gilligan stand outside the Four Paws Veterinary Clinic entrance. Photo by Katie McMullen/UW–Madison

A cat sits on a floor and looks up at the camera.

Joining the tour was Four Paws resident “Cy” the cat. Cy was rescued by community members and brought to Four Paws where the cat has lived for several years. Photo by Katie McMullen/UW–Madison

Two people look at files of paperwork.

Chancellor Mnookin reviews veterinary pharmaceutical information hanging on the clinic’s walls with Dean Levine in the background. Photo by Katie McMullen/UW–Madison

Mnookin ended her week with a visit to Reedsburg Area Medical Center (RAMC), which provides general health services including family medicine, obstetrics, pediatrics, inpatient/surgical, intensive care, emergency and walk-in care to the 23,000 people in Reedsburg and the surrounding area. RAMC partners with multiple UW–Madison programs, including the School of Nursing, the School of Pharmacy and the UW–Madison Ambulatory Acting Internship program at the UW School of Medicine & Public Health.  

Joined by State Rep. Tony Kurtz, Vice Chancellor for Medical Affairs at SMPH Bob Golden, Dean Linda Scott from the School of Nursing, and Assistant Dean for Teaching & Learning at the School of Pharmacy Beth Martin, Mnookin met with CEO and President Robert Van Meeteren and other hospital administrators. The visit included a round table discussion about RAMC’s innovations in rural health care, as well as a tour of their newly constructed community clinic.

Several people sit around a table and talk.

Reedsburg Area Medical Center CEO Robert Van Meeteren hosted a roundtable discussion with UW–Madison and RAMC leadership. Photo by Katie McMullen/UW–Madison

Several people stand against a wall and smile for a camera.

From left to right: Vice Chancellor for Medical Affairs and SMPH Dean Bob Golden; Dr. Christine Trautman; Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin.  Photo by Katie McMullen/UW–Madison

Several people stand in a hallway and talk.

RAMC hospital leadership offered a tour of their facilities, including their pediatric physical therapy space, which they developed to address demand for occupational and physical therapy services for children in their community. Photo by Katie McMullen/UW–Madison

Showcasing Wisconsin’s small businesses 

Mnookin also took the opportunity to visit a few small, local businesses while traveling. In Viroqua on Monday, she joined leaders at Wonderstate Coffee for a tour of their 100% solar-powered roastery and coffee cupping. Later In Reedsburg, she joined Representative Kurtz for lunch at J’s Pub and Grill, where owner Jayson Pettit showcased his collection of UW–Madison memorabilia, bringing a touch of Badger pride to Reedsburg.

Several people walk on the floor of a warehouse building.

Chancellor Mnookin toured Wonderstate Coffee’s operations in Viroqua. Photo by Anna Barry/UW–Madison

People sit around a table sipping coffee.

Wonderstate Coffee offered a coffee cupping — an opportunity to sample the different types of coffee which vary based on bean origins, blends, roasts and more.  Photo by Anna Barry/UW–Madison

Three people standing in a tavern smile for the camera.

During her visit to Sauk County, Chancellor Mnookin joined Rep. Tony Kurtz at J’s Pub in Reedsburg for lunch. In the photo from left to right: Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin; J’s Pub owner and chef Jayson Pettit; Rep. Kurtz.

By building and maintaining connections with health providers, businesses and job-creators across the state, UW–Madison fosters collaborations to tackle real-world challenges, foster innovation and create pathways for growth and competitiveness in a rapidly changing world. 