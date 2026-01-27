UW’s online master’s degree programs ranked among best in country

The education and engineering programs received high marks in U.S. News & World Report’s new rankings.

​ Share this article

UW–Madison’s Bascom Hill is seen from a drone. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison

The University of Wisconsin–Madison online master’s programs in engineering and education, whose students include many working professionals seeking to advance their careers, have been recognized as among the best in the country.

U.S. News & World Report rated UW–Madison No. 8 in its Best Online Master’s in Education Programs and No. 11 in its Best Online Master’s in Engineering Programs rankings.

In addition, UW ranked highly in several specific online master’s degree programs: No. 2 in Educational Administration and Supervision; No. 8 in Civil Engineering; No. 9 in Industrial Engineering; No. 9 in engineering programs for veterans; No. 10 in Engineering Management; and No. 13 in Electrical Engineering.

“Our faculty are delivering rigorous, relevant education designed for working engineers,” says College of Engineering Dean Devesh Ranjan. “Reflecting our commitment to talent development that benefits companies in Wisconsin and beyond, we now are focused on expanding our engagement with our industry partners.”

“These results demonstrate our commitment to delivering high-quality education in a variety of formats,” says School of Education Dean Marcelle Haddix. “Our School of Education is dedicated to helping shape the future by preparing and supporting educators across Wisconsin and far beyond.”

Methodology for the U.S. News & World Report rankings looks at five categories: engagement, faculty credentials and training, peer assessment, services and technologies, and student excellence.

The online graduate degree programs at UW’s School of Education and College of Engineering also cover many specialties beyond those categorized by the rankings.

These online-only rankings are separate from U.S. News & World Report’s overall graduate program rankings.