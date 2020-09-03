UW statement on racist Library Mall graffiti

University of Wisconsin–Madison was alerted Thursday to racist graffiti that was spray painted on multiple buildings in the Library Mall area.

Two buildings connected to UW–Madison, including University Book Store, 711 State St., and the Extension Building, 432 N. Lake, were affected, as were several city and privately-owned properties.

These racist and white supremacist messages run counter to university values. UW–Madison does not tolerate racist behaviors. We value a diverse community where all members feel welcome, safe and supported.

UW–Madison responds to all reported bias incidents. This incident was reported, and the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards is investigating together with University Police. Should a student be found to be involved, the university will pursue disciplinary action. Criminal charges may also apply.

When graffiti or vandalism occurs on university property, clean-up is initiated immediately, and support resources provided to those affected.

Those in need of support for this or any other reason are encouraged to contact the Dean of Students Office, the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement, University Health Services , the Multicultural Student Center or the Employee Assistance Office.

If you have information about this incident, please call UWPD at (608) 264-COPS.