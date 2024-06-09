UW offers support following downtown shooting

Posted: 9:25 a.m. Sunday, June 9

At approximately 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 9, multiple people were injured during a shooting at a party at the Lux apartment building, 433 W. Johnson, according to Madison Police. None are believed to have life-threatening injuries.

None of those injured or involved are known to be affiliated with UW–Madison, according to UWPD. UW–Madison is not currently in session.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison is offering sympathy and concern for those injured, along with resources and support to UW students who may have been impacted. Students or others affiliated with campus may have been present in the building or witnessed the scene.

Information about the suspects in the incident is not yet available and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information, photos or videos from the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com. Information may be shared anonymously and could be eligible for a monetary award if an arrest is made.

UW leaders are also expressing their appreciation to first responders from Madison Police, Madison Fire and UWPD, all of whom responded to the scene. Multiple Off Campus Alerts about the incident were sent overnight through the BadgerSafe app.

If you need support: