UW named a top institution for developing future leaders

The university ranks sixth nationally among publics in producing influential figures, according to an analysis by Time magazine.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison received a strong leadership ranking from Time magazine based on how frequent it was mentioned in the résumés of influential leaders.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison was ranked 22nd overall and 6th among publics in Time magazine’s 2026 Best Colleges for Future Leaders report.

To create the rankings, Time partnered with Statista to analyze a sample of 4,800 of the most influential figures shaping U.S. society today — from policymakers and corporate executives to leading scientists, educators and cultural innovators.

The frequency of each university and company mentioned in the résumés of these leaders was aggregated and integrated into a Leadership Index of 125 universities to identify the most attended institutions.

Listed as a “relevant subsidiary” for UW–Madison was the Wisconsin School of Business (WSB), meaning it’s a high-impact program within the university that’s particularly strong in shaping influential leaders.

“Our programs are purpose-built to foster a growth mindset — one that fuels agility and the confidence to leverage emerging technologies — so our graduates are prepared to create the unexpected, navigate ambiguity and drive meaningful change,” WSB Dean Vallabh Sambamurthy says.

UW graduates are leaders in fields ranging from business to law to medicine to arts.

Recent rankings from various sources have praised UW–Madison for overall educational quality, career preparation and value.