UW–Madison to celebrate 2024 spring commencement this weekend

The University of Wisconsin–Madison will hold its 2024 spring commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11.

In total, the university anticipates that nearly 8,600 students will be earning degrees — 6,236 bachelor’s degrees, 1,394 master’s degrees and 968 PhDs.

Details about the Friday ceremony

Degrees will be awarded to all doctoral, MFA and medical professional students Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St.

The ceremony will include remarks from Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin, a representative of the UW System Board of Regents, and honorary degree recipient the Rev. Dr. Alexander Gee Jr.

The ceremony will last approximately two hours. Names of degree candidates will be read as they cross the stage and receive their diploma folders. There are no tickets required for attendees.

Details about the Saturday ceremony

Saturday at noon, degrees will be awarded to all undergraduate, law and master’s degree students at Camp Randall Stadium, 1440 Monroe St.

The Saturday keynote speaker is Olympian and UW–Madison alumna Meghan Duggan. The ceremony also will include remarks from Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin, a representative of the UW System Board of Regents, and Gracie Nelson, president of the senior class.

Degree candidates will be recognized in groups by each school and college; individual names will not be read. The ceremony is expected to last about 90 minutes. There are no tickets required for attendees.

The ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium will be held rain or shine. This means even heavy rain will not cause the ceremony to be cancelled. Only severe weather, such as lightning or high winds, would cause a delay or cancellation. A reminder that umbrellas are not permitted inside the stadium. Raincoats and ponchos are recommended.

Security

In light of recent events, campus administrators have shared a list of planned security protocols with students and parents. These security measures follow typical University of Wisconsin gameday protocols and will be in place for both commencement ceremonies. These security measures will include:

A clear-bag policy at both the Kohl Center and Camp Randall Stadium. In general, bags of any kind are discouraged. However, each attendee is allowed one small clutch purse (no larger than 4.5” x 6.5″) and one large clear bag, either a one-gallon clear plastic storage bag or a 12″ X 6″ X 12″ clear tote bag. Permitted and prohibited items can be found here.

Metal detectors will be in place at both ceremonies. To expedite entry, graduates and guests are encouraged to limit the number of items they bring.

All items and attendees are subject to search. As in prior years, flags, banners, signs, noisemakers and inflatables are among the prohibited items. Graduates will be asked to open their gowns for inspection as they enter.

Given these security measures, graduates and guests are strongly encouraged to allow extra time to find their seats.

Viewing options

For the benefit of those unable to attend, both ceremonies will be streamed live on the UW–Madison website.

Family and friends of graduates can watch the livestream of Saturday’s Camp Randall ceremony from the comfort of both Union buildings on campus. Locations include the Sett at Union South and der Rathskeller at Memorial Union.

Share your commencement experience

Graduates, family members and friends are encouraged to share their commencement experience through social media using the hashtag #UWGrad.

For more information on commencement, please see wisc.edu/commencement.