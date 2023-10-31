UW-Madison statement related to social media coverage of off-campus protest

We are aware that allegations about what happened during a protest that took place in front of Hillel last week are circulating on social media. These accounts are significantly exaggerated, according to numerous eyewitness accounts from university and Hillel staff members and members of UWPD. While we understand that any protest in front of Hillel is likely to cause some distress, the protest itself was by all accounts peaceful and all planned activities took place within Hillel without interruption.

Contrary to social media posts, no violence occurred, nor were any direct threats expressed, and a flag was not cut. Madison Police responded to a call from Hillel for assistance. In addition, UWPD was present to ensure safety. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the request of some concerned students, UWPD did escort several students into Hillel during last week’s protest. We recognize how this could also serve to heighten fear and anxiety that our students are experiencing.

UW-Madison is committed to community safety. UWPD is working closely with the Madison Police department to conduct extra patrols on and near campus. In addition university staff and UWPD are attentive to on-campus protest activity.

Campus officials urge caution and advise a critical eye during this time of heightened tensions to take care in how we view, respond to, and share content on social media.

UW-Madison unequivocally decries violence, the threat of violence, and harassment or hate directed at individuals based on their identity. At this moment in particular, we strongly condemn antisemitism and Islamophobia. We will address complaints of illegal discrimination based on identity. We will continue to work with our communities to foster a sense of belonging for all.