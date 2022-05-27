UW–Madison spring experts available to media

Experts from UW–Madison are available to media to discuss topics related to the return to warmer weather. They include:

DERRICK HERNDON on hurricane season

Derrick Herndon is a researcher in the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies. He is available to discuss the upcoming hurricane season and what to expect based on satellite data.

Contact: dherndon@ssec.wisc.edu

SUSAN CARPENTER on pollinators

Susan Carpenter, an expert on bumblebee conservation, is available for interviews about how to support habitat for pollinators like bees this spring. She can also discuss the No Mow May movement, which urges people to leave their lawns un-mowed in May to help pollinators.

Contact: susan.carpenter@wisc.edu

JEFF SINDELAR on grilling and meat safety

Jeff Sindelar is an expert in meat science and food safety in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. As grilling season swings into high gear, Sindelar can share advice for how to cook meats safely on the grill.

Contact: jsindelar@wisc.edu

ANNA PIDGEON on birdwatching

Anna Pidgeon is a professor of forest and wildlife ecology in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. She is an expert on avian ecology and conservation, and available for interviews about birdwatching, bird species, and seasonal migrations.

Pidgeon says, “Spring migration is much anticipated for the rich sights and sounds of migrant birds journeying north to breed, decked out in their boldest colors and proclaiming their identity through full-bodied song. Yet our built environment increasingly makes migration a perilous time for birds that must navigate challenging conditions along their route.”

Contact: apidgeon@wisc.edu

PAUL ROBBINS on lawns

Paul Robbins is dean of the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and an expert on environmental studies and conservation. Robbins can discuss the environmental impact of lawns and their alternatives.

Robbins says, “Research shows that most homeowners report disinterest, and even dread, in managing their landscaping to match culturally-dictated aesthetics; they fear what they are doing is bad for aquifers, children, pollinators, biodiversity, and wildlife. The changing political ecology and economy of the lawn – droughts, dread, needless expense – has created an opening for change. Is there a new aesthetic vision for the American front lawn?”

Contact: director@nelson.wisc.edu

LYRIC BARTHOLOMAY on mosquitoes

Lyric Bartholomay is Director of the Midwest Center of Excellence for Vector-Borne Disease and expert in mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases. She is available for interviews about the outlook for mosquitoes this summer season.

Contact: lbartholomay@wisc.edu

More experts can be found on the UW–Madison Experts Database.