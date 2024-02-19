UW–Madison shifts admitted student deposit deadline due to FAFSA delays 

Due to continued delays to the U.S. Department of Education’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the University of Wisconsin–Madison has moved the admitted student deposit and on-campus housing contract deadlines for accepted students from May 1, 2024 to May 15, 2024.

The extension is intended to provide prospective students and their families with additional time to review, understand, and consider their financial aid offers before making a final decision.

Admitted students do not need to wait until May 15th to make a final decision and students and families are encouraged to review the Office of Student Financial Aid website and become familiar with the different types of aid for which they may be eligible.

The Office of Admissions and Recruitment and the Office of Financial Aid have shared information directly with admitted students and their families and supporters as well as high school counselors and community-based organizations working with students considering their college options.

The university continues to closely monitor the impacts of the national FAFSA data delay for students and their families.