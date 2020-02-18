UW–Madison shares support for the Hmong community

A translated version of this post will be shared as soon as it is available.

UW–Madison is expressing support and sharing resources for Hmong community members following news reports that the federal government has opened negotiations that would allow the U.S. to deport certain Hmong residents to Laos.

“We support and value all members of our community, especially our Hmong members during this period,” says Chancellor Rebecca Blank.

The negotiations are around a repatriation agreement that would allow the U.S. to more easily deport 4,500 non-citizens who have committed crimes or have deportation orders against them. More than 49,000 Hmong live in Wisconsin, including a vibrant community in Madison.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and other elected officials and community leaders have opposed the negotiations, calling on the U.S. State Department to reconsider the action.

If you are a student who would like to talk to someone in response to this or any other situation, you may contact the Dean of Students office at (608) 263-5700 or dean@studentlife.wisc.edu or the Multicultural Student Center at (608) 262-4503 msc@studentlife.wisc.edu.

Counseling or crisis support as a result of this incident or any other situation may be obtained by calling University Health Services Counseling and Consultation Services at (608) 265-5600 or drop-in between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you need immediate assistance after hours or on weekends, please call the UHS Crisis Line at (608) 265-5600, option 9. For more information, visit uhs.wisc.edu.

Staff and faculty who would like to talk to someone in response to this or any other situation may contact the Employee Assistance Office at (608) 263-2987 or visit eao.wisc.edu. Employees can also contact Cultural Linguistic Services via Jzong Thao at 608-263-2217.

For local resources, please view the following links:

In addition, UW is reiterating information on its policies and practices: