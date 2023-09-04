UW–Madison responds to swimming pier collapse

Several sections of a University of Wisconsin–Madison swimming pier located in front of the Memorial Union collapsed into Lake Mendota around 2:35 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4. A number of students and other members of the public were on the pier at the time and fell into the water.

The UW–Madison Police Department (UWPD), the Madison Fire Department, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Union staff and UW–Madison Dean of Students Christina Olstad responded to the area to provide first aid and assistance.

According to the Madison Fire Department, 60-80 people were estimated to have been on the pier when it collapsed, with many swimming back to shore. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Five others reported injuries and were treated by EMTs and paramedics and released at the scene.

The swimming area was not staffed by lifeguards at the time of the collapse.

The pier is currently closed, and UW–Madison will investigate what occurred. The pier was due to be removed on Tuesday for the end of the summer season.