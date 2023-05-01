UW-Madison responds to social media video

The university is aware of a video recently posted to social media that contains deeply harmful and offensive racist slurs and references.

The Dean of Students Office is gathering additional information, collecting bias reports, and offering support to affected students and employees. UW–Madison strives to create a campus where everyone feels they belong.

While the university can’t limit what students and employees post to their personal social media accounts and can’t take action against posts that are not unlawful, racist slurs do not represent or reflect UW–Madison values around creating an inclusive community.

We encourage members of campus to seek support in ways that feel right for them, including in community and by accessing support resources at UW–Madison:

You can learn more about how the university handles bias incidents here: https://doso.students.wisc.edu/report-an-issue/bias-or-hate-reporting/.

Responses to incidents of bias or hate will vary depending on the circumstances and can range from referrals to appropriate offices on campus to restorative conversations. When the student code of conduct is violated, the Office of Conduct and Community Standards begins their own investigation and will determine possible sanctions.