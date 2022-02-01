UW–Madison online graduate engineering programs rank in top 10

U.S. News & World Report has ranked UW–Madison’s online master’s degrees in engineering No. 9 in the nation for 2022.

This is the eleventh year in a row that the online engineering programs, offered through the College of Engineering’s Interdisciplinary Professional Programs, have been highly ranked among a competitive field of engineering and online programs. This year’s rankings were based on strong student engagement, robust student support, and program excellence.

“In a time of very large-scale online education programs in engineering, technology and management, we’re committed to fostering an outstanding experience and relationships with each individual learner,” says Ed Borbely, associate dean for engineering professional development in the College of Engineering. “Our active learning programs will continue to provide depth and breadth across engineering and management disciplines and an inclusive community of learners and achievers who are there for each other throughout their careers.”

Part of what sets the online engineering programs at UW–Madison apart is that, unlike many degrees that pivoted online during the pandemic, the programs were created for online delivery—with working professionals in mind. Students learn directly from industry leaders and world-renowned faculty and can immediately apply what they learn to their real-world projects.

“I’ve recommended this program to many different colleagues,” says Payton Gunderson, a recent alumna of the Master of Engineering Management (MEM) program. “The professors in the entire program care about the success of their students, and the content is incredibly enriching. The MEM program has helped me grow as a leader and has made me a more informed, well-rounded person. I have nothing but positive things to say about this program.”

The top-ranked UW online master’s degrees include options for the following paths:

Engineering Management

Engineering Data Analytics

Environmental Engineering

Manufacturing Systems Engineering

Engine Systems

Polymer Engineering

Power Engineering

Sustainable Systems Engineering