UW-Madison named a 2020 Best Value College

The University of Wisconsin–Madison has once again been named a best value college by Princeton Review. The school is one of 200 included in the 2020 edition of “The Best Value Colleges: 200 Schools with Exceptional ROI for Your Tuition Investment.” Only 7 percent of the nation’s four-year colleges made it into this book.

The 200 schools were chosen based on a comprehensive analysis of data from administrators at more than 656 colleges in 2018-19. Topics covered included academics, cost, financial aid, career services, graduation rates, student debt, and alumni support.

The education services company also factored in data from its surveys of students attending the colleges and PayScale.com surveys of alumni of the schools about their starting and mid-career salaries and job satisfaction.

While not all 200 schools making the list are ranked individually, Princeton Review does include a Top 75 Best Value Colleges list and ranked UW–Madison No. 57.

The Best Value Colleges has been a Princeton Review book since 2004. From 2015 to 2018 it was titled Colleges That Pay You Back. A list of rankings can be found here: https://www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings/best-value-colleges.