UW–Madison monitoring Wisconsin air quality 

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has drifted across Wisconsin this week, prompting the University of Wisconsin–Madison to monitor air quality conditions.

The university remains open for normal business, but is taking the following precautions:

Summer camps and pre-college programs have been advised to monitor participants, take breaks and limit outdoor activities, based on the nature of their programming.

Should employees or students feel that they cannot safely work, attend class or travel to campus, they can contact supervisors or instructors to make alternate arrangements or take leave, according to the Inclement Weather Policy .

Employees who work primarily outdoors will receive additional guidance directly.

Participants on campus tours have shifted to an indoor experience.

Separately, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued a multi-day air quality advisory. The current advisory is in effect through noon on Thursday, June 29. The most significant air quality and health impacts are anticipated through noon on Wednesday, June 28.

Outdoor air pollutants can affect health by causing short-term symptoms like shortness of breath or coughing. Individuals engaging in physical activity are at greater risk of inhaling a variety of pollutants. Those with pre-existing pulmonary or cardiac conditions are at a greater risk for health impacts related to the inhalation of pollutants.

The DNR and Public Health Madison & Dane County recommend the following actions in response to the conditions:

Check air-quality conditions before going outside and throughout the day. AirNow lets you type in your zip code for a look at current air quality and alerts.

Avoid or limit exercising outdoors. Watch for symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath as a sign to take a break or move indoors.

Consider wearing an N-95 mask, especially if outdoors for an extended period.