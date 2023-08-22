UW–Madison monitoring extreme heat in Wisconsin

The National Weather Service has forecast extreme heat for Wisconsin this week through Thursday evening, including an Excessive Heat Warning Wednesday.

The university remains open for normal business and is taking the following precautions:

Summer camps and pre-college programs have been advised to monitor participants, provide water, take breaks and limit outdoor activities, based on the nature of their programming.

Should employees or students feel that they cannot safely work, attend class or travel to campus, they can contact supervisors or instructors to make alternate arrangements or take leave, according to the Inclement Weather Policy .

Employees who work primarily outdoors will receive additional guidance directly from supervisors.

Participants on campus tours are provided with water bottles, and tours include stops inside buildings or in shade. Wednesday’s campus tours have shifted to an indoor experience.

Public Health Madison & Dane County and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the following actions in response to the conditions:

Stay cool: Remain in air-conditioned buildings if possible. If outdoors, limit activity, pace yourself and wear sunscreen. Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Stay hydrated: Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Stay aware and connected: Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips. Watch for symptoms of heat illness and monitor those at high risk, including people who work outside, are 65 years or older, have disabilities, are overweight, take certain medications, or have chronic health conditions.

For more information, consult the following resources: