UW-Madison launches search for new police chief

The University of Wisconsin–Madison has launched a nationwide search for its next associate vice chancellor and chief of police, a key leadership role within the university.

A search committee of faculty, staff, students and community members has been selected to assist in identifying the best candidates for this crucial role. The 14-person committee is chaired by UW–Madison’s Vice Chancellor for Legal Affairs Nancy Lynch. This search is being supported by Spelman Johnson, a firm with extensive experience in higher education executive searches.

“The role of the Chief of Police at UW–Madison is critical to supporting the university’s mission, including fostering a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment for the campus community,” said Lynch. “The hiring committee will work to find a leader who not only brings exceptional experience and integrity to the role but understands the unique needs of and challenges faced by our diverse university community.”

The chief of police reports to the vice chancellor for finance and administration (VCFA) and provides leadership across the university to promote safe learning and working environments for the campus community, which includes more than 60,000 students, faculty and staff, as well as the broader Madison community.

“UW-Madison is committed to finding a leader who embodies the values of integrity, innovation, and leadership,” said Rob Cramer, vice chancellor for finance and administration. “We are looking for someone who will focus on the safety and well-being of the entire campus community.”

The university anticipates hiring a new chief by the Spring 2025 semester. As part of the search process, the finalists will visit UW–Madison, giving the campus community and the general public the chance to meet and engage with them.

The chief of police is responsible for leading and overseeing all police department functions while building and maintaining strong relationships with campus stakeholders to address issues and foster community strength. Additionally, the Chief collaborates with multidisciplinary teams to creatively reduce vulnerabilities and safeguard the campus community. They also ensure that departmental policies and procedures are regularly reviewed and updated to align with best practices and national trends.