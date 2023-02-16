UW–Madison is a top producer of Fulbright scholars

The University of Wisconsin–Madison has been named a Fulbright Top Producing Institution for U.S. Scholars by the Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. With eight scholars selected for the 2022-2023 program, UW–Madison ties for third place on the top producers list, with five other institutions sharing first and second place.

Approximately 900 U.S. Scholars — faculty, administrators or other professionals — travel abroad through the Fulbright Program each year to research and teach in a wide variety of academic and professional fields.

The eight UW–Madison Fulbright Scholar awardees include seven faculty and one graduate student from numerous academic areas who will conduct research worldwide:

“UW–Madison is one of a very small number of institutions with seven federally funded Title VI area study centers and is a leader in international research. Being a top producing institution for the Fulbright Scholars program is another example of the outstanding talent of our researchers and educators. I congratulate these scholars on their prestigious achievement.” says UW–Madison Provost Karl Scholz.

The Fulbright Scholar Program is supported at UW–Madison through Fulbright Coordinator Mark Lilleleht. Lilleleht also coordinates the student program competition. More information about the Fulbright program at UW–Madison is available on the program website.

“There are incredible opportunities available to UW faculty and staff at all different stages in their careers and across the disciplines through the Fulbright Scholar Program,” says UW Fulbright Coordinator Mark Lilleleht. “In the last two years, there has been an increase in post-doc opportunities, but opportunities to teach, conduct research or a combination of both with colleagues overseas are available for everyone.”

Lilleleht adds that becoming a Fulbright scholar takes planning along with a strong sense of purpose. The application opens a year and a half prior to when chosen scholars begin their Fulbright scholarship. He adds that UW has resources and support available to help faculty and staff throughout the process.

Fulbright is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. It is also among the largest and most diverse exchange programs in the world. Since its inception in 1946, more than 400,000 participants from all backgrounds and fields — including recent university graduates, teachers, scientists, researchers, artists and others from the United States and over 160 other countries — have participated in the Fulbright Program. Fulbright alumni have returned to their home countries to make an impact on their communities thanks to their expanded worldview, a deep appreciation for their host country and its people, and a larger network of colleagues and friends.

For more information about the Fulbright Program, visit https://fulbrightprogram.org