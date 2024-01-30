UW-Madison information about Title VI investigation

The following statement was shared by UW–Madison leadership on Jan. 29, 2024.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison is aware of a Title VI complaint that the university failed to respond to alleged harassment of students on the basis of national origin (shared Jewish ancestry). The university will cooperate fully with the Department of Education’s investigation.

The complaint against UW–Madison was not filed by a member of our community but instead by an outside organization that has filed complaints against several other institutions of higher education.

UW–Madison condemns antisemitism in all its forms and strives to promote a welcoming campus environment for all members of the campus community, free from discrimination, including harassment based upon race, religion, national origin or other protected categories.

The university will continue to uphold those values, support the values of free speech and expression, and support our students and employees.