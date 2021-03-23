UW-Madison guidance for summer on-campus activities

The following guidance was shared from Chancellor Rebecca Blank to campus leaders on March 23, 2021:

PRE-COLLEGE

For summer 2021, all UW–Madison-sponsored pre-college activities are to be offered remotely, with the following exceptions:

Early Start/Summer Bridge Programs for incoming UW–Madison freshmen are authorized to occur in-person and or through a combination of in-person and remote modalities.

Student Orientation, Advising and Registration (SOAR) is authorized to occur in person and/or through a combination of in-person and remote modalities, subject to final and review and approval of the Chancellor.

Division of Extension off-campus youth programming, offered throughout the state, is authorized to occur in person subject to local public health guidance and to final review and approval of the Dean of Extension in consultation with the Provost.

Individual high school summer research internships are authorized to occur in-person, at the discretion of Principal Investigators within their own laboratories.

A determination regarding Badger Sports Camps is anticipated in the near future.

In addition, no third-party pre-college activities may utilize UW–Madison campus facilities, including residence halls.

OTHER ACTIVITIES

Under current campus policy, visitors are not permitted to attend events. Modifications to the policy will be informed by the public health situation, including the ongoing spread of COVID-19 on campus and in the community as well as vaccination progress. Campus will aim to provide an update no later than April 19 as to whether campus will modify its events guidance to allow for events that include visitors to be held this summer. In the meantime, pending any such revision, programs interested in holding in-person events for other than UW–Madison faculty, staff or students on or after May 9, 2021, should refrain from advertising to or enrolling individuals in any on-campus events. This includes events sponsored by UW–Madison as well third parties. The only exception is that the Wisconsin Unions are authorized to develop proposals for dining and other activities that may include visitors linked to commencement weekend; all such proposals will be subject to the review and approval of the Chancellor.

Events intended for only UW–Madison faculty, staff and students may be planned following current campus events policy.