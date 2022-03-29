UW–Madison graduate schools rank high in U.S. News guide

UW–Madison graduate programs are once again ranked among the nation’s best in the 2023 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Graduate Schools.”

“UW–Madison has long been a national leader in graduate education,” says John Karl Scholz, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Our faculty and staff are deeply committed to graduate training and it’s gratifying that our colleagues receive this recognition for their efforts. We know our students take what they’ve learned here and go on to contribute to the public good through research and service.”

Twelve UW–Madison graduate programs are ranked in the top 20 with the School of Education ranking fifth, marking the ninth straight year it has ranked in the top five. It is the only school in the nation to have a top 10 ranking in all nine graduate specialty programs, including the No. 1-ranked Educational Psychology program. Read more about the School of Education here.

“We are proud of the high quality, wide-ranging disciplines UW–Madison offers to graduate students,” says William Karpus, dean of the Graduate School. “Our students are committed to their fields and we are committed to their success, both during their time on campus and in preparing them for their next career step.”

U.S. News does not rank all programs each year. View last year’s rankings here.

The UW–Madison programs ranked this year, including ranked specialties, are:

Biology: 17th overall (six-way tie). Ranked Specialties include 13th in cell biology (three-way tie), fourth in microbiology, 12th in ecology/evolutionary biology (four-way tie), ninth in genetics and 11th in biochemistry/biophysics/structural biology (two-way tie).

Biostatistics: 11th overall (two-way tie).

Business: 47th for full-time MBA (two-way tie); 23rd for part-time MBA (two-way tie); ranked specialties include 41st in accounting (three-way tie), 22nd in marketing (four-way tie) and fifth in real estate (two-way tie).

Chemistry: 14th overall (three-way tie). Ranked specialties include sixth in analytical (two-way tie), 14th in biochemistry, 10th in inorganic, 11th in organic (two-way tie), 10th in physical (two-way tie) and 13th in theoretical.

Computer Science: 17th overall (three-way tie). Ranked specialties include 12th in programming language, 23rd in artificial intelligence, 11th in systems and 27th in theory.

Economics: 14th overall (four-way tie). Ranked specialties include 10th in econometrics, 14th in international economics (two-way tie), 13th in industrial organization, ninth in labor economics, 15th in macroeconomics, 12th in microeconomics and 14th in public finance (two-way tie).

Education: Fifth overall (two-way tie.) Ranked specialties include third in curriculum and instruction, second in educational administration (two-way tie), sixth in education policy, first in educational psychology, fifth in elementary teacher education, 10th in higher education administration (two-way tie), second in secondary teacher education, seventh in special education (two-way tie) and third in student counseling.

Engineering: 29th overall. Ranked specialties include 15th in agriculture (two-way tie), 25th in biomedical (four-way tie), 12th in chemical (two-way tie), 17th in civil (eight-way tie), 13th in computer (two-way tie), 16th in electrical/electronic/communications (three-way tie), 16th in environmental (five-way tie), 10th in industrial (two-way tie), 14th in materials (six-way tie), 14th in mechanical (five-way tie) and eighth in nuclear.

Geology: 12th overall (seven-way tie). Ranked specialties include 12th in geochemistry and 11th in geology.

Law: 43rd overall (two-way tie). Ranked specialties include 41st in business – corporate law (three-way tie), 46th in clinical training (11-way tie), 35th in constitutional law (five-way tie), 23rd in contracts – commercial law (four-way tie), 32nd in criminal law (seven-way tie), 44th in environmental law (12-way tie), 48th in health care law (seven-way tie) and 36th in international law (three-way tie).

Math: 17th overall (four-way tie). Ranked specialties include 10th in topology (two-way tie) and 18th in analysis (two-way tie).

Medicine: 20th overall in primary care (three-way tie). Research, 37th overall (four-way tie). Ranked research specialties include fifth in family medicine. Primary care ranked specialties include 41st in medical schools with the most graduates practicing in rural area and 35th in most diverse medical schools (six-way tie).

Nursing: 43rd in schools with a doctor of nursing practice.

Physics: 23rd overall (five-way tie). Ranked specialties include 15th in elementary particles/field/string theory (five-way tie).

Psychology: Ninth overall (three-way tie). Ranked specialties include eighth in developmental psychology.

Public Affairs: 29th overall (six-way tie). Ranked specialties include 12th in health policy (two-way tie), 32nd in public management and leadership (four-way tie), 21st in public policy analysis and sixth in social policy.

Public Health: 31st overall (14-way tie).

Social Work: 16th overall (five-way tie).

Statistics: 13th overall (six-way tie).